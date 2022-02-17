Jail House Motel and Casino of Ely, Nevada Chooses CasinoTrac Management System

MINNETONKA, Minn., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announces it has signed an agreement to install the CasinoTrac management system at the Jail House Motel and Casino located in Ely Nevada.

The Jailhouse Motel and Casino is where you will find the latest slot machines, video poker, and lots of other great games plus 60 rooms. The Jailhouse is located in Ely, NV near the historic U.S. Route 50, "The Loneliest Highway". The Jailhouse is also home to the Cellblock Steak House, Ely's only fine dining restaurant

"We are excited for the installation and future launch of Casino Trac's integrated slot accounting and customer reward programs. We feel Casino Trac's system will allow us to continue building loyalty with our existing customers while driving future customer growth."

said Jeffrey Manuel, JH Gaming, LLC.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc, stated, "We are thrilled that JH Gaming, LLC. has chosen the CasinoTrac management system and are confident that our suite of products will help Mr. Manual meet his objectives and grow his business."

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino management systems. CasinoTrac is currently operating in casinos across 13 countries including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

