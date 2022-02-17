Invitation to conference call and audiocast for Devyser's Q4 Report 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday February 24, at 09.00 CET, Devyser Diagnostics AB will host a conference call and an online presentation of its Q4 2021 interim report (which will have been published earlier on the 24th at 08.00 CET). The presentation will be held in English.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:

Sweden: +46 8 56 64 26 95

US: +1 63 19 13 14 22 (PIN: 59400926#)

Rest of the world: +44 33 33 00 92 63

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed from the following web address:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/devyser-diagnostics-q4-2021

Speakers: CEO Fredrik Alpsten, CFO Sabina Berlin and founder and Deputy CEO Ulf Klangby

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Alpsten, CEO

E-mail: fredrik.alpsten@devyser.com

Tel: +46 706 673 106

Sabina Berlin, CFO

E-mail: sabina.berlin@devyser.com

Tel: +46 739 519 502

About Devyser Diagnostics AB (publ)

Devyser is specialized in the development, manufacture, and sales of diagnostic kits. The products are sold to routine diagnostic laboratories in more than 45 countries. The products are used for complex DNA testing within hereditary diseases, oncology, and transplantation. The products are used to guide targeted cancer therapies, to enable a wide array of genetic tests, as well as in post-transplant follow-up. Devyser's product development focuses on simplifying and streamlining complex testing processes to improve throughput, reduce hands-on time and produce accurate and trusted results. Devyser was founded in 2004 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Devyser's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: DVYSR). The company's certified adviser is Redeye AB, e-mail certifiedadviser@redeye.se and telephone number +46 8 121 576 90. For more information, please visit www.devyser.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons above, on February 17, 2022 at 10:00 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View original content:

SOURCE Devyser Diagnostics AB