Coolpo is Launching a New Video Conferencing Product with Gesture Recognition

SHANGHAI, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coolpo, the award-winning video conferencing company that brought Coolpo AI Huddle Pana will be launching a brand new product that is designed for medium-sized conference rooms. Hybrid meetings have different requirements so they require flexible products. Unlike the Pana, the Mini will look more like the traditional front-facing webcam. The Coolpo AI Huddle Mini is a 4K wide-angled conference camera that is compact but packs powerful features.

AI+Huddle+Mini (PRNewswire)

Features:

Gesture Recognition

110° 4K camera

Group Framing

Noise Reduction and Echo Cancelation

Hybrid meetings often have one or several presenters who are on-site. This means that the remote participants would need to have a closer view of the room presenter during presentations. After the presentation, group discussions must have the remote participants' attention back to the group. Using the Coolpo AI Huddle Mini, presenters from the group only need to perform a simple hand gesture to let the camera know to zoom in on them and follow them in the room. Gesture recognition technology currently available in the market is usually designed for video streams with one or two individuals. With the Mini, even when they are seated, standing, or walking around the room, it can pick out presenters from the group like a teacher acknowledging their students' raised hands.

The Coolpo AI Huddle Mini will be available from March on Amazon.

Keep a lookout for the full features and specifications of the Coolpo AI Huddle Mini on their website.

