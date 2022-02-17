Cathay has selected Canadian health technology company Sprout Wellness Solutions to power its wellness journey within the Cathay lifestyle app.

Cathay members can now directly earn reward miles daily by connecting wearable devices and tracking healthy behaviors

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cathay , Hong Kong's premium travel and lifestyle brand, has selected Canadian health technology company, Sprout Wellness Solutions , to power its first-ever Cathay wellness journey. Cathay is also in partnership with Cigna to distribute premier health coverage and integrate Sprout's health science into a new health insurance proposition – the Cigna Cathay Premier Health Plan. This will reward customers for achieving healthy daily goals including exercise, sleep, nutrition and more.

Cathay opens a new frontier of health and wellness for members by launching a new virtual health companion within the Cathay lifestyle app. Cathay's wellness journey rewards Hong Kong-based Marco Polo Club and Asia Miles members with miles as they take steps towards positive behavior change and improved health and wellness. Powered by Sprout Wellness Solutions, members can now earn miles every day by completing their daily wellness goals - without the need to spend a dollar.

"Cathay" is a new premium travel lifestyle brand launched by Cathay Pacific in 2021 that aims to bring everything people love about travel together with everyday lifestyle, including spending, dining, shopping, hotels, and wellness. Initially, "Cathay" will only be available in Hong Kong while Cathay Pacific, the international airline brand, will continue to be the brand throughout the rest of the world.

Cathay's Director of Customer Lifestyle Paul Smitton said, "At Cathay, we are ultimately trusted to help people move forward in life. With wellness, we aim to empower our members to make the most of what lies ahead and move beyond what they previously thought possible. Embarking upon an uplifting wellness journey can be challenging. We wish to help our members by encouraging and rewarding positive lifestyle habits that will lead to a better quality of life and health outcomes. With our new virtual companion, we aim to remove the obstacles they face as they make efforts to elevate their lives.''

"Sprout Wellness Solutions is proud to be the health technology partner powering Cathay's all-new wellness journey. As an industry leader, Cathay is writing a new chapter in creating meaningful, personalized experiences and we are excited to help empower their members to lead happier and healthier lives," said Neeraj Sharma, CEO at Sprout Wellness Solutions. "Sprout Wellness Solutions has been powering health and wellness globally for more than a decade and we have seen a significant change in the way organizations prioritize wellness over the past 24 months. We are confident that this innovative initiative by Cathay will continue to fuel positive change in the way businesses support the health and happiness of their customers across every industry."

Cathay's wellness journey marks the first time that Cathay has launched a health and wellness solution that is not based on transactions. This partnership and this unique use of the Sprout Open Health API™ marks a major shift in the way brands interact and incentivize their customers, adding a new level of health and wellness to a customer's experience. With a new virtual companion, Cathay aims to remove the obstacles customers face and reward them with miles as they make efforts to become healthier and happier people.

The wellness journey

Cathay's wellness journey is a new and innovative feature within the Cathay lifestyle app. Powered by Sprout Wellness Solutions, it is designed to make developing daily exercise, healthy eating and mindful habits more rewarding.

Each registered user1 receives a personal Health Score, which is calculated based on a combination of self-reported health survey responses and health data captured through connected wearable devices and manual activity tracking. Based on their Health Score and account status, members can enjoy exclusive offers and premiums, and engaging health and wellness content from first-class experts to help them on their journey. Users can also opt to receive healthy behavior reminders and connect their wearable devices to the wellness journey allowing seamless activity tracking and encouragement as members improve healthy habits and reach their health goals.

Members can earn up to 7 miles per day by completing six daily goals to improve aspects of their mind, body and diet, such as achieving 10,000 steps a day, doing 20 minutes of yoga, eating enough fruit and vegetables, getting at least 7 hours of sleep, and more - all without spending a dollar. First-time wellness journey users also get 100 miles2 upon profile completion when they first receive their personal Health Score.

Meanwhile, there are even more rewards available for those insured under a Cigna Cathay health insurance policy, who can earn five times more miles when completing their daily goals with the elevated wellness journey, allowing them to earn up to 12,775 miles a year.

Cathay, Cigna and Sprout share respective visions to help Hong Kong people enhance their health and wellbeing. Both Asia Miles members' voice survey by Cathay and the Cigna 360 Well-Being survey have recently highlighted the importance of health and wellbeing for the Hong Kong population, who may find it difficult to prioritize their wellbeing in their busy lives.

The program will roll out in January 2022 to Cathay's Hong Kong members.

1 To join Cathay's wellness journey, you must be at least 18 years old, and currently located in Hong Kong with an Asia Miles account registered with a Hong Kong contact number (+852) and a Hong Kong address. Please download the Cathay app, select your location in Hong Kong SAR, and enter the wellness journey registration portal(s) 2 From now until 10 April 2022 with a limited quota.

About Sprout Wellness Solutions

Sprout Wellness Solutions is a health technology company that empowers organizations to embrace wellbeing and improve the health and happiness of every user. Backed by 25 years of academic research and built on our proprietary Sprout Health Engine™, Sprout utilizes machine learning and cognitive behavioral science to deliver personalized user experiences and drive engagement, loyalty, and overall health and wellbeing for every user by measuring and rewarding healthy behavior.

Available as Sprout At Work™, our holistic corporate wellbeing solution or the Sprout Open Health API™, designed for enriching new and existing consumer applications, Sprout delivers health and wellbeing to the masses. To learn more, please visit www.sproutatwork.com .

About Cathay

Cathay is a premium travel lifestyle brand that brings together all we love about travel with our everyday lifestyle. The range of products and services includes flights, hotels, shopping, dining, wellness and credit cards. All our travel lifestyle offerings are designed to bring customers exciting offers, unmissable rewards, meaningful experiences and hand-picked partners.

Flights are provided by Cathay Pacific, the home airline of Hong Kong and a founding member of the oneworld global alliance. The Cathay Group also comprises HK Express, Air Hong Kong (a dedicated freighter airline) and various subsidiaries. We are a member of the Swire Group and are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE) as a public company.

For 75 years, Cathay Pacific has been connecting our home city of Hong Kong to the world. Now we're bringing that connection to more of our customers' lives. The new era of Cathay elevates their every bite, swipe, step, stay and flight to greater heights. www.cathaypacific.com

About Cigna Worldwide Life Insurance Company Limited and Cigna Worldwide General Insurance Company Limited (Cigna Hong Kong)

Since 1933, Cigna Hong Kong has been offering insurance solutions at the right place and the right time, providing advice to customers throughout the different stages of their life journeys. Cigna delivers comprehensive health and wellness solutions to employers, employees and individual customers. Leveraging an extensive global healthcare network, Cigna provides group medical benefits that are suitable for international companies with a worldwide workforce, but also offers tailored and packaged group medical insurance plans to local small and medium-sized enterprises that fit specific needs of the company and its employees. For individual customers, Cigna offers a full suite of health insurance products that caters to consumers' diverse needs. For more details, please visit www.cigna.com.hk .

