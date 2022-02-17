Bark Technologies Announces New Location Alerts Feature

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online safety leader Bark Technologies recently announced the addition of location sharing alerts to its award-winning parental control app. A trusted name in online safety since 2015, Bark uses sophisticated AI to detect common digital dangers such as cyberbullying, online predation, self-harm, suicidal ideation, violence, and more on 30+ popular apps and social media platforms.

With the new location alerts feature, parents can now choose to receive notifications whenever their child arrives at or leaves frequently visited addresses. This enables parents to make sure their kids get to places like school, an after-school job, soccer practice, or a friend's house safely. Location alerts will also be beneficial to co-parents who want an easy way to stay in the loop when kids travel back and forth between homes.

Bark's new feature combines the best of online safety monitoring with the security of knowing kids are where they're supposed to be — making parents' lives easier and reducing the amount of work needed to help keep kids safe. Instead of having to remember to open up an app, zoom in, and then track a child's icon on a map, parents will receive notifications that become an organic part of their day. In this way, location alerts tell a story about a child's activities, and the record of their arrivals and departures can be viewed in the Bark app for seven days.

"Bark's new location alerts reinforce our commitment to providing a comprehensive safety solution for families," said Brian Bason, founder and CEO of Bark Technologies. "Our service helps to protect close to 6 million children with our monitoring, blocking, and screen time software. Now, parents can get even greater peace of mind with the ability to get alerted when their kids arrive safely at their destinations."

Consistent with Bark's philosophy of establishing trust and maintaining privacy by not giving parents unfettered access to their children's devices, Bark's location alerts will only notify parents or caregivers when their child has arrived safely at or left a particular location. The safety and privacy of children are of critical importance to Bark, which is why they have never and will never sell any data to any third party.

For interview requests with Bark's executive leadership team, email press@bark.us.

About Bark

Bark helps families manage and protect their children's digital lives. The award-winning service monitors 30+ of the most popular apps and social media platforms for signs of issues like cyberbullying, suicidal ideation, online predators, threats of violence, and more. Bark's web filtering and screen time management tools empower families to set healthy limits around the websites and apps their kids can access and when they can visit them. Visit www.bark.us for more information.

