AutoNation Reports All-Time Record Quarterly and Full Year EPS - Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP EPS was a record $5.87, an increase of 239% year-over-year, and adjusted EPS was $5.76, an increase of 137% year-over-year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, today reported its seventh consecutive record quarterly EPS. Fourth quarter 2021 revenue was $6.6 billion, an increase of 14%, driven by used vehicle revenue which increased 55%, more than offsetting the decline in new vehicle revenue of 7%, each as compared to the same period a year ago. Full year revenue was $25.8 billion, an increase of 27% compared to the same period a year ago.

Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP EPS was a record $5.87, an increase of 239% compared to fourth quarter 2020 GAAP EPS of $1.73. Fourth quarter 2021 adjusted EPS was $5.76, an increase of 137% compared to fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EPS of $2.43. For the full year 2021, GAAP EPS was a record of $18.31, an increase of 326% compared to full year 2020 GAAP EPS of $4.30. Full year 2021 adjusted EPS was $18.14, an increase of 155% compared to full year 2020 adjusted EPS of $7.11. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the attached financial tables.

Operational Summary

Fourth quarter 2021 Operational Summary:

Revenue – R evenue was $6.6 billion , an increase of 14% compared to the year-ago period.

Gross Profit - G ross profit totaled $1.3 billion , an increase of 34% compared to the year-ago period.

SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit –SG&A as a percentage of gross profit was 57.2%, and adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit was 56.7%, an improvement of 710 basis points compared to adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit of 63.8% in the prior year period.

"Our record results were driven by the exceptional performance of our team members from coast to coast, evidenced by our used vehicle revenue which increased 55% and our used vehicle retail unit sales which increased 21% compared to the prior year. We expect consumer demand for personal vehicle ownership to remain strong for the foreseeable future and we are accelerating our self-sustaining used vehicle business to meet this demand through our sourcing capabilities, selection of vehicles, footprint, digital tools, and core efficiencies," Mike Manley, AutoNation Chief Executive Officer.

Digital

Over 50% of AutoNation unit sales originated on its digital channels for the full year 2021. The Company has built a compelling Customer value proposition through the combination of its digital tools and physical assets. Leveraging AutoNation Express, its integrated digital solution, powered by nearly 11 million real-time Customer insights, AutoNation has created a personalized digital experience and has further reduced friction for Customers' online and in-store buying experience. They can start online, pick up in-store, or get a vehicle delivered, and Associates will be ready to assist. AutoNation is transforming how personal mobility is perceived and experienced by keeping Customers in the driver's seat.

Used Vehicle Growth Strategy

AutoNation's fourth quarter and full year 2021 used vehicle retail unit sales increased 21% and 26% respectively, compared to the prior year periods. This strong performance was driven by exceptional used vehicle sourcing, a broad selection of inventory, a proven operating model, demonstrated digital scale, and an admired brand. AutoNation will continue to expand its used vehicle retail business, leveraging its existing capabilities and AutoNation USA growth plan, coupled with rich data and analytics. These core elements will accelerate growth and further differentiate the Company in the used vehicle market.

The Company opened its ninth AutoNation USA store in November in Phoenix, Arizona, and most recently entered a new market with its tenth AutoNation USA store in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company plans to open 12 additional new stores over the next 12 months. These stores will continue to leverage the AutoNation brand, scale, and proven Customer-centric processes to capture a larger share of the used vehicle market.

Share Repurchase

During the fourth quarter of 2021, AutoNation repurchased 3.1 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $382 million. AutoNation has approximately $776 million remaining Board authorization for share repurchase as of February 15, 2022. As of February 15, 2022, AutoNation had approximately 62 million shares outstanding.

Liquidity and Leverage

As of December 31, 2021, AutoNation had $1.5 billion of liquidity, including $60 million in cash and approximately $1.4 billion of availability under its revolving credit facility. The Company's covenant leverage ratio was 1.5x at quarter-end. AutoNation had approximately $3.2 billion of non-vehicle debt outstanding as of December 31, 2021.

Selected GAAP Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Dec 31,

2021 2020 YoY







Revenue $ 6,582.3 $ 5,785.1 14% Gross Profit $ 1,321.6 $ 986.7 34% Operating Income $ 532.4 $ 309.4 72% Net Income $ 387.1 $ 151.5 156% Diluted EPS $ 5.87 $ 1.73 239%







New Vehicle Retail Unit Sales 57,601 72,404 -20% Used Vehicle Retail Unit Sales 74,442 61,526 21%







Selected Non-GAAP Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Dec 31,

2021 2020 YoY







Adjusted Operating Income $ 521.4 $ 309.6 68% Adjusted Net Income $ 380.0 $ 213.1 78% Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 5.76 $ 2.43 137%















Selected GAAP Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)

Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2021 2020 YoY Revenue $ 25,844.0 $ 20,390.0 27% Gross Profit $ 4,952.6 $ 3,566.4 39% Operating Income $ 1,902.8 $ 563.2 238% Net Income $ 1,373.0 $ 381.6 260% Diluted EPS $ 18.31 $ 4.30 326%







New Vehicle Retail Unit Sales 262,403 249,654 5% Used Vehicle Retail Unit Sales 304,364 241,182 26%







($ in millions, except per share data)

Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2021 2020 YoY Adjusted Operating Income $ 1,891.8 $ 989.6 91% Adjusted Net Income $ 1,360.2 $ 631.0 116% Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 18.14 $ 7.11 155%

Segment Results

Segment results(1) for the fourth quarter of 2021 were as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2021 Segment Results

Domestic - Domestic segment income (2) was $159 million compared to year-ago segment income of $107 million , an increase of 49%.

Import - Import segment income (2) was $184 million compared to year-ago segment income of $109 million , an increase of 70%.

Premium Luxury - Premium Luxury segment income(2) was $247 million compared to year-ago segment income of $165 million , an increase of 50%.

Full Year 2021 Segment Results

Domestic - Domestic segment income (2) was $596 million compared to year-ago segment income of $355 million , an increase of 68%.

Import - Import segment income (2) was $715 million compared to year-ago segment income of $386 million , an increase of 85%.

Premium Luxury - Premium Luxury segment income(2) was $837 million compared to year-ago segment income of $478 million , an increase of 75%.

The fourth quarter conference call may be accessed by telephone at 844-200-6205 (Conference ID:819892) at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time today or on AutoNation's investor relations website at investors.autonation.com.

The webcast will also be available on AutoNation's website under "Events & Presentations" following the call. A playback of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 17, 2022, through March 10, 2022, by calling 866-813-9403 (Conference ID: 562352). Additional information regarding AutoNation's results can be found in the Investor Presentation available at: investors.autonation.com.

(1) AutoNation has three reportable segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. The Domestic segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis; the Import segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Subaru, Nissan, and Hyundai; and the Premium Luxury segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Audi, and Jaguar Land Rover.



(2) Segment income represents income for each of AutoNation's reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and customer-centric.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release and the attached financial tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, which exclude certain items disclosed in the attached financial tables. As required by SEC rules, the Company provides reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures improve the transparency of the Company's disclosure, provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations, and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goals," "targets," "projects," "plans," "believes," "continues," "may," "will," "could," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our strategic initiatives, partnerships, or investments, including the planned expansion of our AutoNation USA pre-owned vehicle stores and our investments in digital and online capabilities, statements regarding our expectations for the future performance of our business and the automotive retail industry, and other statements that describe our objectives, goals, or plans, are forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by these statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: our ability to implement successfully our strategic initiatives, partnerships, and investments, including the planned expansion of our AutoNation USA stores; our ability to identify, acquire, and build out suitable locations in a timely manner; our ability to develop successfully our digital and online capabilities; our ability to maintain and enhance our retail brands and reputation and to attract consumers to our own digital channels; our ability to acquire and integrate successfully new franchises; restrictions imposed by vehicle manufacturers and our ability to obtain manufacturer approval for acquisitions; economic conditions, including changes in unemployment, interest, and/or inflation rates, consumer demand, fuel prices, and tariffs; supply chain disruptions and inventory availability; new and used vehicle margins; our ability to attain planned sales volumes within our expected time frames; our ability to successfully implement and maintain expense controls; the success and financial viability and the incentive and marketing programs of vehicle manufacturers and distributors with which we hold franchises; the response by federal, state, and local governments and other parties to, and the economic impacts of, the COVID-19 pandemic; natural disasters and other adverse weather events; the resolution of legal and administrative proceedings; regulatory factors affecting our business, including fuel economy requirements; the announcement of safety recalls; factors affecting our goodwill and other intangible asset impairment testing; and other factors described in our news releases and filings made under the securities laws, including, among others, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020



















Revenue:

















New vehicle $ 2,917.3 $ 3,127.0 $ 12,081.7 $ 10,418.6

Used vehicle

2,343.6

1,511.2

8,638.8

5,601.3

Parts and service

961.1

838.4

3,706.6

3,257.4

Finance and insurance, net

353.6

295.9

1,384.5

1,059.3

Other

6.7

12.6

32.4

53.4 Total revenue

6,582.3

5,785.1

25,844.0

20,390.0



















Cost of sales:

















New vehicle

2,545.8

2,926.1

10,880.1

9,834.5

Used vehicle

2,175.4

1,407.1

7,950.7

5,142.3

Parts and service

534.7

453.0

2,033.9

1,796.6

Other

4.8

12.2

26.7

50.2 Total cost of sales

5,260.7

4,798.4

20,891.4

16,823.6



















Gross profit

1,321.6

986.7

4,952.6

3,566.4



















Selling, general, and administrative expenses

755.7

632.0

2,876.2

2,422.0 Depreciation and amortization

49.9

49.9

193.3

198.9 Goodwill impairment

-

-

-

318.3 Franchise rights impairment

-

-

-

57.5 Other (income) expense, net(1)

(16.4)

(4.6)

(19.7)

6.5



















Operating income

532.4

309.4

1,902.8

563.2



















Non-operating income (expense) items:

















Floorplan interest expense

(4.8)

(10.9)

(25.7)

(63.8)

Other interest expense

(26.8)

(23.4)

(93.0)

(93.7)

Other income (loss), net(2)

5.2

(73.8)

24.3

144.4



















Income from continuing operations before income taxes

506.0

201.3

1,808.4

550.1



















Income tax provision

118.8

49.8

435.1

168.3



















Net income from continuing operations

387.2

151.5

1,373.3

381.8



















Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(0.1)

-

(0.3)

(0.2)







































Net income $ 387.1 $ 151.5 $ 1,373.0 $ 381.6







































Diluted earnings (loss) per share(3):

















Continuing operations $ 5.87 $ 1.73 $ 18.31 $ 4.30

Discontinued operations $ - $ - $ - $ -





















Net income $ 5.87 $ 1.73 $ 18.31 $ 4.30







































Weighted average common shares outstanding

66.0

87.7

75.0

88.7



















Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock, at period end

62.6

83.5

62.6

83.5



















(1) Primarily comprised of net gains on store/property dispositions, legal settlements, and asset impairment charges. (2) Current year-to-date and prior quarter-to-date and year-to-date periods include gains (losses) on minority equity investments. (3) Earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA ($ in millions, except per vehicle data)















































































Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,







2021

2020

$ Variance

% Variance

2021

2020

$ Variance

% Variance Revenue:

































New vehicle $ 2,917.3 $ 3,127.0 $ (209.7)

(6.7) $ 12,081.7 $ 10,418.6 $ 1,663.1

16.0



Retail used vehicle

2,174.3

1,415.0

759.3

53.7

8,062.4

5,260.5

2,801.9

53.3



Wholesale

169.3

96.2

73.1

76.0

576.4

340.8

235.6

69.1

Used vehicle

2,343.6

1,511.2

832.4

55.1

8,638.8

5,601.3

3,037.5

54.2

Finance and insurance, net

353.6

295.9

57.7

19.5

1,384.5

1,059.3

325.2

30.7



Total variable operations

5,614.5

4,934.1

680.4

13.8

22,105.0

17,079.2

5,025.8

29.4

Parts and service

961.1

838.4

122.7

14.6

3,706.6

3,257.4

449.2

13.8

Other

6.7

12.6

(5.9)





32.4

53.4

(21.0)



Total revenue $ 6,582.3 $ 5,785.1 $ 797.2

13.8 $ 25,844.0 $ 20,390.0 $ 5,454.0

26.7











































































Gross profit:

































New vehicle $ 371.5 $ 200.9 $ 170.6

84.9 $ 1,201.6 $ 584.1 $ 617.5

105.7



Retail used vehicle

153.6

96.4

57.2

59.3

622.3

414.5

207.8

50.1



Wholesale

14.6

7.7

6.9





65.8

44.5

21.3





Used vehicle

168.2

104.1

64.1

61.6

688.1

459.0

229.1

49.9

Finance and insurance

353.6

295.9

57.7

19.5

1,384.5

1,059.3

325.2

30.7



Total variable operations

893.3

600.9

292.4

48.7

3,274.2

2,102.4

1,171.8

55.7

Parts and service

426.4

385.4

41.0

10.6

1,672.7

1,460.8

211.9

14.5

Other

1.9

0.4

1.5





5.7

3.2

2.5



Total gross profit

1,321.6

986.7

334.9

33.9

4,952.6

3,566.4

1,386.2

38.9





































Selling, general, and administrative expenses

755.7

632.0

(123.7)

(19.6)

2,876.2

2,422.0

(454.2)

(18.8)





































Depreciation and amortization

49.9

49.9

-





193.3

198.9

5.6



Goodwill impairment

-

-

-





-

318.3

318.3



Franchise rights impairment

-

-

-





-

57.5

57.5



Other (income) expense, net

(16.4)

(4.6)

11.8





(19.7)

6.5

26.2



Operating income

532.4

309.4

223.0

72.1

1,902.8

563.2

1,339.6

237.9





































Non-operating income (expense) items:

































Floorplan interest expense

(4.8)

(10.9)

6.1





(25.7)

(63.8)

38.1





Other interest expense

(26.8)

(23.4)

(3.4)





(93.0)

(93.7)

0.7





Other income (loss), net

5.2

(73.8)

79.0





24.3

144.4

(120.1)



Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 506.0 $ 201.3 $ 304.7

151.4 $ 1,808.4 $ 550.1 $ 1,258.3

228.7





































Retail vehicle unit sales:

































New

57,601

72,404

(14,803)

(20.4)

262,403

249,654

12,749

5.1

Used

74,442

61,526

12,916

21.0

304,364

241,182

63,182

26.2







132,043

133,930

(1,887)

(1.4)

566,767

490,836

75,931

15.5





































Revenue per vehicle retailed:

































New $ 50,647 $ 43,188 $ 7,459

17.3 $ 46,043 $ 41,732 $ 4,311

10.3

Used $ 29,208 $ 22,998 $ 6,210

27.0 $ 26,489 $ 21,811 $ 4,678

21.4





































Gross profit per vehicle retailed:

































New $ 6,450 $ 2,775 $ 3,675

132.4 $ 4,579 $ 2,340 $ 2,239

95.7

Used $ 2,063 $ 1,567 $ 496

31.7 $ 2,045 $ 1,719 $ 326

19.0

Finance and insurance $ 2,678 $ 2,209 $ 469

21.2 $ 2,443 $ 2,158 $ 285

13.2

Total variable operations(1) $ 6,655 $ 4,429 $ 2,226

50.3 $ 5,661 $ 4,193 $ 1,468

35.0















































































Operating Percentages

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,























2021 (%)

2020 (%)

2021 (%)

2020 (%)





















































Revenue mix percentages:

































New vehicle

44.3

54.1

46.7

51.1

















Used vehicle

35.6

26.1

33.4

27.5

















Parts and service

14.6

14.5

14.3

16.0

















Finance and insurance, net

5.4

5.1

5.4

5.2

















Other

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.2























100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































Gross profit mix percentages:

































New vehicle

28.1

20.4

24.3

16.4

















Used vehicle

12.7

10.6

13.9

12.9

















Parts and service

32.3

39.1

33.8

41.0

















Finance and insurance

26.8

30.0

28.0

29.7

















Other

0.1

(0.1)

-

-























100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































Operating items as a percentage of revenue:

































Gross profit:



































New vehicle

12.7

6.4

9.9

5.6



















Used vehicle - retail

7.1

6.8

7.7

7.9



















Parts and service

44.4

46.0

45.1

44.8



















Total

20.1

17.1

19.2

17.5

















Selling, general, and administrative expenses

11.5

10.9

11.1

11.9

















Operating income

8.1

5.3

7.4

2.8





















































Operating items as a percentage of total gross profit:

































Selling, general, and administrative expenses

57.2

64.1

58.1

67.9

















Operating income

40.3

31.4

38.4

15.8



























































































(1) Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.

















AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA ($ in millions)









































































Segment Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2021

2020

$ Variance

% Variance

2021

2020

$ Variance

% Variance







































































Revenue:

































Domestic $ 2,033.2 $ 1,786.6 $ 246.6

13.8 $ 7,959.9 $ 6,490.6 $ 1,469.3

22.6

Import

1,870.6

1,679.1

191.5

11.4

7,798.5

5,988.0

1,810.5

30.2

Premium luxury

2,439.9

2,151.2

288.7

13.4

9,229.9

7,202.8

2,027.1

28.1

Total

6,343.7

5,616.9

726.8

12.9

24,988.3

19,681.4

5,306.9

27.0

Corporate and other

238.6

168.2

70.4

41.9

855.7

708.6

147.1

20.8

Total consolidated revenue $ 6,582.3 $ 5,785.1 $ 797.2

13.8 $ 25,844.0 $ 20,390.0 $ 5,454.0

26.7







































































Segment income*:

































Domestic $ 159.2 $ 107.1 $ 52.1

48.6 $ 595.8 $ 355.2 $ 240.6

67.7

Import

184.4

108.7

75.7

69.6

714.7

386.4

328.3

85.0

Premium luxury

247.1

164.9

82.2

49.8

837.4

478.2

359.2

75.1

Total

590.7

380.7

210.0

55.2

2,147.9

1,219.8

928.1

76.1



































Corporate and other

(63.1)

(82.2)

19.1





(270.8)

(720.4)

449.6



Add: Floorplan interest expense

4.8

10.9

(6.1)





25.7

63.8

(38.1)



Operating income $ 532.4 $ 309.4 $ 223.0

72.1 $ 1,902.8 $ 563.2 $ 1,339.6

237.9



































* Segment income represents income for each of our reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.











































Retail new vehicle unit sales:

































Domestic

17,205

22,692

(5,487)

(24.2)

76,211

80,687

(4,476)

(5.5)

Import

23,916

30,829

(6,913)

(22.4)

118,863

109,077

9,786

9.0

Premium luxury

16,480

18,883

(2,403)

(12.7)

67,329

59,890

7,439

12.4





57,601

72,404

(14,803)

(20.4)

262,403

249,654

12,749

5.1



































Retail used vehicle unit sales:

































Domestic

25,507

20,381

5,126

25.2

105,031

83,406

21,625

25.9

Import

24,739

21,427

3,312

15.5

103,418

82,841

20,577

24.8

Premium luxury

20,512

17,598

2,914

16.6

83,447

66,611

16,836

25.3





70,758

59,406

11,352

19.1

291,896

232,858

59,038

25.4









































































Brand Mix - Retail New Vehicle Units Sold





































Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,





















2021 (%)

2020 (%)

2021 (%)

2020 (%)





















































Domestic:

































Ford, Lincoln

12.7

11.0

10.5

11.6

















Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC

8.4

11.7

9.6

11.2

















Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram

8.8

8.6

8.9

9.5

















Domestic total

29.9

31.3

29.0

32.3





















































Import:

































Toyota

19.1

21.1

21.5

20.7

















Honda

11.8

12.3

13.5

13.2

















Nissan

2.4

2.4

2.5

2.5

















Other Import

8.2

6.8

7.8

7.3

















Import total

41.5

42.6

45.3

43.7





















































Premium Luxury:

































Mercedes-Benz

9.7

9.7

8.7

9.1

















BMW

10.5

7.0

8.1

6.1

















Lexus

2.7

3.2

3.0

2.7

















Audi

2.0

2.4

2.2

2.2

















Jaguar Land Rover

1.6

2.4

1.9

2.3

















Other Premium Luxury

2.1

1.4

1.8

1.6

















Premium Luxury total

28.6

26.1

25.7

24.0

























































100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

























































































AUTONATION, INC UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued ($ in millions)

























































































































Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,















2021

2020

2021

2020







































Capital expenditures (1) $ 65.7 $ 45.3 $ 231.9 $ 137.2









Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2) $ 223.6 $ - $ 432.7 $ 0.4









Proceeds from exercises of stock options $ 11.9 $ 21.3 $ 54.5 $ 52.7









Stock repurchases:



























Aggregate purchase price $ 381.7 $ 302.2 $ 2,303.2 $ 382.3











Shares repurchased (in millions)

3.1

4.7

22.3

7.2







































































Floorplan Assistance and Expense

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,







2021

2020

Variance

2021

2020

Variance































Floorplan assistance earned (included in cost of sales) $ 27.5 $ 33.5 $ (6.0) $ 121.4 $ 110.7 $ 10.7

New vehicle floorplan interest expense

(3.6)

(10.4)

6.8

(22.3)

(58.0)

35.7

































Net new vehicle inventory carrying benefit $ 23.9 $ 23.1 $ 0.8 $ 99.1 $ 52.7 $ 46.4































































Balance Sheet and Other Highlights





























































December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020















































Cash and cash equivalents $ 60.4 $ 569.6

















Inventory $ 1,847.9 $ 2,598.5

















Total floorplan notes payable $ 1,457.6 $ 2,759.9

















Non-vehicle debt $ 3,198.4 $ 2,101.8

















Equity $ 2,377.0 $ 3,235.7

















New days supply (industry standard of selling days)

9 days

42 days

















Used days supply (trailing calendar month days)

40 days

39 days













































































































Key Credit Agreement Covenant Compliance Calculations(3)















































Leverage ratio



1.48x

















Covenant less than or equal to

3.75x















































Capitalization ratio



52.7%

















Covenant less than or equal to

70.0%













































































(1) Includes accrued construction in progress and excludes property associated with leases entered into during the period









(2) Excludes finance leases

















(3) Calculated in accordance with our credit agreement as filed with the SEC















AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued ($ in millions, except per share data)



























































Comparable Basis Reconciliations (1)























































Three Months Ended December 31,





Gross Profit

Operating Income

Income from Continuing Operations Before

Income Taxes

Income Tax Provision(2)

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share(3)

































































2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020



























































As reported $ 1,321.6 $ 986.7 $ 532.4 $ 309.4 $ 506.0 $ 201.3 $ 118.8 $ 49.8

23.5%

24.7% $ 387.1 $ 151.5 $ 5.87 $ 1.73





























































Net gains on business dispositions and asset impairments

-

-

(11.6)

-

(11.6)

-

(2.8)

-









(8.8)

- $ (0.13) $ -

Executive separation costs

-

-

5.8

-

5.8

-

0.2

-









5.6

- $ 0.08 $ -

Legal settlement

-

-

(5.2)

-

(5.2)

-

(1.3)

-









(3.9)

- $ (0.06) $ -

Loss on equity investment

-

-

-

-

-

81.2

-

19.7









-

61.5 $ - $ 0.70

ACP inventory valuation adjustment

-

(3.0)

-

(3.0)

-

(3.0)

-

(0.7)









-

(2.3) $ - $ (0.03)

SG&A costs associated with exit of ACP business(4)

-

-

-

4.0

-

4.0

-

1.0









-

3.0 $ - $ 0.03

Other costs associated with exit of ACP business(5)

-

-

-

(0.8)

-

(0.8)

-

(0.2)









-

(0.6) $ - $ (0.01)



























































Adjusted $ 1,321.6 $ 983.7 $ 521.4 $ 309.6 $ 495.0 $ 282.7 $ 114.9 $ 69.6

23.2%

24.6% $ 380.0 $ 213.1 $ 5.76 $ 2.43





























































































































Three Months Ended December 31,













































SG&A

SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit (%)(6)













































2021

2020

2021

2020







































As reported

$ 755.7

$ 632.0

57.2

64.1









































Excluding SG&A costs associated with exit of ACP business

-

4.0

















































Excluding executive separation costs

5.8

-















































Adjusted

$ 749.9

$ 628.0

56.7

63.8



























































































































































































































(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.



(2) Tax expense is determined based on the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each individual item.



(3) Diluted earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.



(4) Includes $1.0 million related to accelerated amortization, $0.4 million related to involuntary termination benefits, and $2.6 million for other closing costs.



(5) Includes $4.1 million reduced accrual related to contract termination charges, partially offset by $2.3 million related to asset impairments and $1.0 million related to accelerated depreciation.



(6) Both numerator and denominator are adjusted, as applicable.



























































AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued ($ in millions, except per share data)



























































Comparable Basis Reconciliations (1)





















































































































Twelve Months Ended December 31,





Gross Profit

Operating Income

Income from Continuing Operations Before

Income Taxes

Income Tax Provision(2)

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share(3)

































































2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020



























































As reported $ 4,952.6 $ 3,566.4 $ 1,902.8 $ 563.2 $ 1,808.4 $ 550.1 $ 435.1 $ 168.3

24.1%

30.6% $ 1,373.0 $ 381.6 $ 18.31 $ 4.30





























































Net gains on business dispositions and asset impairments

-

-

(11.6)

8.4

(11.6)

8.4

(2.8)

2.2









(8.8)

6.2 $ (0.12) $ 0.07

Executive separation costs

-

-

5.8

5.5

5.8

5.5

0.2

1.0









5.6

4.5 $ 0.07 $ 0.05

Legal settlement

-

-

(5.2)

-

(5.2)

-

(1.3)

-









(3.9)

- $ (0.05) $ -

Gain on equity investment

-

-

-

-

(7.5)

(131.5)

(1.8)

(34.0)









(5.7)

(97.5) $ (0.08) $ (1.10)

ACP inventory valuation adjustment

-

17.6

-

17.6

-

17.6

-

4.3









-

13.3 $ - $ 0.15

SG&A costs associated with exit of ACP business(4)

-

-

-

6.9

-

6.9

-

1.7









-

5.2 $ - $ 0.06

Other costs associated with exit of ACP business(5)

-

-

-

12.2

-

12.2

-

2.9









-

9.3 $ - $ 0.10

Goodwill and franchise rights impairment

-

-

-

375.8

-

375.8

-

67.4









-

308.4 $ - $ 3.48



























































Adjusted $ 4,952.6 $ 3,584.0 $ 1,891.8 $ 989.6 $ 1,789.9 $ 845.0 $ 429.4 $ 213.8

24.0%

25.3% $ 1,360.2 $ 631.0 $ 18.14 $ 7.11

































































Twelve Months Ended December 31,













































SG&A

SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit (%)(6)













































2021

2020

2021

2020







































As reported $ 2,876.2 $ 2,422.0

58.1

67.9









































Excluding SG&A costs associated with exit of ACP business

-

6.9

















































Excluding executive separation costs

5.8

5.5















































Adjusted $ 2,870.4 $ 2,409.6

58.0

67.2



































































































(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.



(2) Tax expense is determined based on the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each individual item.



(3) Diluted earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.



(4) Includes $3.2 million related to accelerated amortization, $1.1 million related to involuntary termination benefits, and $2.6 million related to other closing costs.



(5) Includes $3.2 million related to contract termination charges, $3.9 million related to accelerated depreciation, and $5.1 million related to asset impairments.



(6) Both numerator and denominator are adjusted, as applicable.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SAME STORE DATA ($ in millions, except per vehicle data)















































































Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,







2021

2020

$ Variance

% Variance

2021

2020

$ Variance

% Variance Revenue:

































New vehicle $ 2,832.3

3,122.6 $ (290.3)

(9.3) $ 11,989.1

10,400.6 $ 1,588.5

15.3



Retail used vehicle

2,097.9

1,412.7

685.2

48.5

7,965.2

5,249.9

2,715.3

51.7



Wholesale

166.3

96.1

70.2

73.0

572.6

340.3

232.3

68.3

Used vehicle

2,264.2

1,508.8

755.4

50.1

8,537.8

5,590.2

2,947.6

52.7

Finance and insurance, net

345.2

295.5

49.7

16.8

1,374.5

1,057.4

317.1

30.0



Total variable operations

5,441.7

4,926.9

514.8

10.4

21,901.4

17,048.2

4,853.2

28.5

Parts and service

930.5

815.7

114.8

14.1

3,635.0

3,149.1

485.9

15.4

Other

6.7

12.5

(5.8)





32.4

52.9

(20.5)



Total revenue $ 6,378.9

5,755.1 $ 623.8

10.8 $ 25,568.8

20,250.2 $ 5,318.6

26.3











































































Gross profit:

































New vehicle $ 360.8

200.6 $ 160.2

79.9 $ 1,190.3

583.2 $ 607.1

104.1



Retail used vehicle

147.7

96.0

51.7

53.9

614.7

413.7

201.0

48.6



Wholesale

15.8

7.8

8.0





67.0

44.6

22.4





Used vehicle

163.5

103.8

59.7

57.5

681.7

458.3

223.4

48.7

Finance and insurance

345.2

295.5

49.7

16.8

1,374.5

1,057.4

317.1

30.0



Total variable operations

869.5

599.9

269.6

44.9

3,246.5

2,098.9

1,147.6

54.7

Parts and service

411.8

377.0

34.8

9.2

1,641.4

1,448.6

192.8

13.3

Other

2.0

0.3

1.7





5.7

2.7

3.0



Total gross profit $ 1,283.3

977.2 $ 306.1

31.3 $ 4,893.6

3,550.2 $ 1,343.4

37.8





































Retail vehicle unit sales:

































New

55,977

72,262

(16,285)

(22.5)

260,546

249,058

11,488

4.6

Used

71,745

61,360

10,385

16.9

300,689

240,411

60,278

25.1







127,722

133,622

(5,900)

(4.4)

561,235

489,469

71,766

14.7





































Revenue per vehicle retailed:

































New $ 50,598

43,212 $ 7,386

17.1 $ 46,015

41,760 $ 4,255

10.2

Used $ 29,241

23,023 $ 6,218

27.0 $ 26,490

21,837 $ 4,653

21.3





































Gross profit per vehicle retailed:

































New $ 6,446

2,776 $ 3,670

132.2 $ 4,568

2,342 $ 2,226

95.0

Used $ 2,059

1,565 $ 494

31.6 $ 2,044

1,721 $ 323

18.8

Finance and insurance $ 2,703

2,211 $ 492

22.3 $ 2,449

2,160 $ 289

13.4

Total variable operations(1) $ 6,684

4,431 $ 2,253

50.8 $ 5,665

4,197 $ 1,468

35.0















































































Operating Percentages

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,























2021 (%)

2020 (%)

2021 (%)

2020 (%)





















































Revenue mix percentages:

































New vehicle

44.4

54.3

46.9

51.4

















Used vehicle

35.5

26.2

33.4

27.6

















Parts and service

14.6

14.2

14.2

15.6

















Finance and insurance, net

5.4

5.1

5.4

5.2

















Other

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.2























100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































Gross profit mix percentages:

































New vehicle

28.1

20.5

24.3

16.4

















Used vehicle

12.7

10.6

13.9

12.9

















Parts and service

32.1

38.6

33.5

40.8

















Finance and insurance

26.9

30.2

28.1

29.8

















Other

0.2

0.1

0.2

0.1























100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































Operating items as a percentage of revenue:

































Gross profit:



































New vehicle

12.7

6.4

9.9

5.6



















Used vehicle - retail

7.0

6.8

7.7

7.9



















Parts and service

44.3

46.2

45.2

46.0



















Total

20.1

17.0

19.1

17.5





















































(1)

Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.

