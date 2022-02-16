Vortex Brands Continues to Expand with Purchase Of Additional S19j

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB) announces it has acquired 5 additional S19j Pro (100th) for its Bitcoin Mining operations increasing its current order of S19j Pro to 19. The Company is expecting its S19j Pros to begin coming on-line in the this month. This represents the 3rd purchase of new mining equipment for the company this year.

We launched our bitcoin mining in September 2022. Since that time, we have expanded our bitcoin mining operations and began executing on our dividend policy of 15% of the net proceeds generated from the bitcoin mining operations.

As promised, we will provide as much transparency as possible to our shareholders regarding our Bitcoin Mining operations. As part of this, we will provide updates from the mining results to provide our shareholders with up-to-date information instead of making them wait until quarterly filings are made. Shareholder are encouraged to follow progress by viewing our corporate Bitcoin wallet address as provided below, to track our daily progress.

The wallet can be viewed by shareholders at:

https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/38xnQP3mbWoDQTqLZy3GFMZyd2bwigvwCp

About Vortex Brands Co.: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company that focuses on cryptocurrency sector, particularly Bitcoin Mining. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.vortexbrands.us or on twitter at https://twitter.com/Vortexbrands.

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as power pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://minerstat.com/coin/BTC

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements . These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

