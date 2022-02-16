SOCIAL COMMERCE PLATFORM VOILÀ! RAISES $6M SERIES A

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voilà!, an AI-driven social commerce platform, announced today that it has raised a $6 million series A round led by Sinovation Ventures and joined by FOSUN RZ Capital, Artesian, and SOSV.

The Los Angeles-based company makes it easy for creators on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to create a custom storefront populated with products from popular brands and retailers that match the creators' interests. AI-based systems help automate product selection and updating. The creators share their storefronts using the link-in-bio on the social platforms and collect affiliate revenue for products sold through their storefronts. Voilà is 100% free to creators.

"With its plan to build a content-driven and network-driven ecosystem," says Ruan Fei, investment director at Sinovation Ventures, "Voilà is where individual creators, influencers, resellers, and businesses will find their niche audience and reach larger markets that were hard to access before. Voilà unites individual sellers and direct-to-consumer businesses to form a unique community-based commerce platform that sells through authentic content and connections. We believe the future of retail will rely on social networks for success and Voilà has an outstanding trajectory."

Voilà has a creator community of 15,000 people and their storefronts currently attract 3.2 million unique visitors each month. Voilà works with more than 16,000 brands and retailers to make 3+ million products available to creators.

"For too long, most online creators and influencers have received very little revenue for their highly creative work as tastemakers and entertainers," says Ke Shang, founder and CEO of Voilà. "Our platform makes it super simple for a creator to set up a storefront, add relevant products, and generate affiliate revenue. Our powerful AI-backed engine helps pick the products and ensures they are still in stock. Our aim is to make sure every post delivers the best possible return for both creators and brands. The future of commerce is social, and Voilà will ensure that small brands and micro influencers get their fair share of attention and revenue."

Shang says Voilà will use the fresh investment to expand its engineering team as well as its marketing team in Los Angeles. The firm's top priority is to recruit a CMO who has extensive influencer marketing experience.

About Voilà: Voilà! is an AI-driven, social commerce company based in Los Angeles. Founded by Ke Shang in 2019, the company has 40 employees based mainly in Los Angeles and Beijing. http://www.voila.love

About Sinovation Ventures: Sinovation Ventures is leading Chinese technology venture capital, started in 2009 by a team led by Dr. Kai-Fu Lee, with presence in Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Sinovation currently manages over $2.7B AUM between ten USD and RMB funds in total, and over 400 portfolio companies across the technology spectrum in China. http://www.sinovationventures.com/

