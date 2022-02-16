Rapidly Expanding IV Therapy Franchise Announces New CEO

WRENTHAM, Mass., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DRIPBaR, an IV vitamin therapy franchise growing expeditiously across America, is now moving forward with franchise veteran Ben Crosbie as CEO. Crosbie, previously the Chief Development Officer for the brand, has spent the past several years expanding the brand to a dozen locations with over 430 in different stages of development. Crosbie's passion to turn cellular health into a lifestyle is pushing franchise expansion forward with tremendous growth expected in 2022.

"Since 2019 we have been able to develop a comprehensive system to support our franchisees. Our operations and franchise system only continue to grow stronger," said Crosbie. "Everyone is starting to recognize the power of intravenous therapies to maintain their best health and are seeking new ways to complement conventional treatment options. It is my mission to maintain the high standards we have set forth to continue to be the most professional IV therapy franchise with the highest quality out there."

Crosbie is an accomplished entrepreneur and franchisor also serving as the Founder and CEO for ZOR 411, a franchise development company. With more than 20 years of experience and a lifetime of passion for the health and personal care industries, his knowledge in both real estate and business consulting have been essential in his work to develop and lead health and wellness franchises. Crosbie began his career as a personal trainer in Boston, MA. In 2006, through the feedback he received from the network of clients and fitness enthusiasts that he developed, he was inspired to create his first business, Equilibrium, a high-end fitness center, full-service spa, and cafe which he grew to three locations. Ben gained even further knowledge in health and fitness franchise development in 2014 when he secured the global rights to TapouT brand. With this brand, he founded and developed the popular martial-arts-infused fitness business, TapouT Fitness. His vision and foresight for the brand led the company to sell over 500 franchise locations in 11 countries. During this endeavor he brought on the complete operational team to lead, develop and continue the growth of the company. During his five years with TapouT Fitness (2014–2019), he held the positions of CEO, CDO and Vice Chairman alike.

"I want to bring a modern and accessible approach to help everyday people across America," said Crosbie. "We are blazing a path and going where others have not. The interest we are already receiving from people wanting to become franchise partners is astounding and we are ready to meet the demand."

The DRIPBaR is expected to open as many as 50 locations in 2022 in areas across Long Island, Atlanta, Hawaii, and Arizona. The brand is targeting southern California, New York City, and all areas in between for franchise expansion. Each DRIPBaR location is USP 797 compliant and offers 20 IV Lifestyle or Health Support drips including the Jet Setter, Time Machine, Restoration, Flu Fighter and High C. All IV drips are handled by registered nurses under the guidance of a licensed medical director.

About The DRIPBaR

Founded in 2016 and franchising since late 2019, The DRIPBaR is a franchise focused on helping people obtain their best physical and mental health using intravenous therapies. Through advances in cellular and biological science, The DRIPBaR helps clients fight the consequences of chronic illness, address the effects of aging, and achieve a balanced wellness. With 15 locations currently open and operating, The DRIPBaR already has nearly 430 additional locations in various stages of development across 27 states. For more information, visit www.thedripbar.com .

