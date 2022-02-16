NOBLE CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE, "Noble", or the "Company") today reported fourth quarter and full year 2021 results.
Successor
Predecessor
(stated in millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months
Ended
Dec 31, 2021
Three Months
Ended
Sep 30, 2021
Three Months
Ended
Dec 31, 2020
Total Revenue
$ 208
$ 250
$ 203
Contract Drilling Services Revenue
192
231
195
Net Income (Loss)
123
(24)
(2,823)
Adjusted EBITDA*
12
47
57
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)*
(26)
10
(25)
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share
1.85
(0.36)
(11.24)
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
1.70
(0.36)
(11.24)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share*
(0.35)
0.15
(0.10)
* A Non-GAAP supporting schedule is included with the statements and schedules attached to this press release and can be found at www.noblecorp.com.
Robert W. Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Corporation, stated "2021 proved to be a truly transformative year in Noble's 100-year history. After completing our restructuring in February, we quickly closed the Pacific Drilling acquisition and relisted on the New York Stock Exchange. During the fourth quarter, we also completed the highly accretive sale of four jackups in Saudi Arabia and announced the creation of the world's leading driller through the proposed combination with Maersk Drilling. While our fourth quarter results were negatively impacted by unplanned downtime on the Noble Globetrotter II and Noble Hans Deul, both rigs were fully operational again by the end of 2021, and we expect to generate an attractive level of free cash flow this year. I am proud of the efforts of our entire organization in 2021 and look forward to an exciting 2022 as we focus on executing our strategy in an improving offshore rig market."
Fourth Quarter Results
Contract drilling services revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $192 million compared to $231 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in revenue was largely due to the sale of four jackups in Saudi Arabia in early November, the conclusion of the Noble Gerry de Souza's contract in Mauritania, the conclusion of the Noble Regina Allen's contract in Trinidad and Tobago, repairs on the Noble Hans Deul, and the impact of Hurricane Ida on the Noble Globetrotter II. Both the Noble Gerry de Souza and the Noble Regina Allen are contracted to return to work in the first and second quarters of 2022, respectively. Marketed fleet utilization was 77 percent in the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to 81 percent in the third quarter.
Contract drilling services costs for the fourth quarter were $183 million, down from $189 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $12 million compared to $47 million in the third quarter of 2021.
During the fourth quarter, Noble incurred $20 million of repair and recovery expenses in connection to damages sustained by the Noble Globetrotter II during Hurricane Ida, which brings our total expense for this event, before insurance recoveries, to $31 million for the full year 2021. The Company has an ongoing insurance claim under its property damage insurance coverage, which carries a $10 million deductible. Through the end of December, the Company had received insurance recoveries of approximately $8 million. Adjusted EBITDA excludes hurricane losses, net of recoveries, of $13 million and $23 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, respectively.
Our fourth quarter results, including Adjusted EBITDA, were negatively impacted by reduced revenue associated with the Noble Hans Deul and Noble Globetrotter II incidents. The reduced revenue for both rigs, as well as incremental repair-related expenses on the Noble Hans Deul, amounted to approximately $20 million.
Capital expenditures came in lower than previously expected for the fourth quarter with approximately $15 million of previously planned capital carrying over to the current year.
Upon emergence from restructuring, Noble adopted fresh-start accounting which resulted in Noble becoming a new reporting entity for accounting and financial reporting purposes. Accordingly, financial statements and notes after February 5, 2021 are not comparable to financial statements and notes prior to that date. As required by GAAP, results must be presented separately for the predecessor period up to February 5, 2021 (the "Predecessor" period) and the successor period from February 6, 2021 through all dates after (the "Successor" period).
Operating Highlights
Jackups - In the fourth quarter, the Noble Regina Allen was awarded a one-well contract by Repsol for work in Guyana which is expected to commence in May 2022. In Australia, Santos exercised three of their nine one-well options for directly continuous work with the Noble Tom Prosser. As previously announced, the Noble Lloyd Noble began its contract in Norway with Equinor, who has now exercised three of their twelve one-well options. Prior to the start of that contract, the rig was modified to further reduce its carbon footprint through the addition of a selective catalytic reduction system and switchboard upgrades required for peak shaving, which allows for fewer engines to run at higher efficiency, and connection to shore power. Also during the quarter, the Noble Hans Deul underwent leg repair work in the UK and safely returned to the Southwark field for IOG. The sale of Noble's four jackups in Saudi Arabia was completed on November 3, 2021 and the Company is providing transitional services to the buyer for a short duration.
Floaters - The Noble Faye Kozack was awarded a three-well contract by QuarterNorth Energy for drilling in the U.S Gulf of Mexico. The contract is expected to commence in April 2022 at a dayrate of $240k per day for the first 50 days and $290k per day for the remainder of the contract. The contract also includes three one-well options priced at $290k per day or $310k per day subject to oil price thresholds. Also in the U.S Gulf of Mexico, Murphy E&P exercised the first two of five one-well options for the Noble Stanley Lafosse. Those two exercised options are priced at $300k per day and will commence in direct continuation of the current contract. The Noble Gerry de Souza is currently completing an out-of-service period in Las Palmas following its multi-year contract with Petronas in West Africa. The rig is being upgraded with an MPD system and a second BOP and is preparing to mobilize to Suriname for its next contract with APA Corp. Noble is also pleased to announce a conditional award under the Commercial Enabling Agreement ("CEA") with ExxonMobil, which includes approximately 7.4 years of additional contract term and reallocates all existing term evenly across the four rigs in Guyana. The additional contract term is subject to government approvals and final project sanction for the Yellowtail development project. Once finalized, the conditional award will extend the contracted term into the fourth quarter of 2025.
Backlog and Liquidity Update
At December 31, 2021, the Company's estimated revenue backlog totaled approximately $1.2 billion. This balance excludes the recent conditional award of 7.4 rig years under the CEA in Guyana which is subject to government approvals.
Additionally, the Company had total liquidity of $860 million and net debt of $22 million as of December 31, 2021.
Outlook
The Company's previously disclosed full year 2022 guidance for Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA remains unchanged at $1.05 to $1.125 billion and $300 to $335 million, respectively. Full year 2022 capital expenditure guidance, net of client reimbursables, increased by $15 million to $130 to $145 million, which is attributable to the approximately $15 million of carryover capital from 2021 into 2022. Further details may be found in the guidance table included in the back of this press release.
The Company expects meaningful sequential growth in our quarterly financials over the coming two quarters. We expect the first quarter of 2022 will benefit from a full period contribution from the Noble Lloyd Noble as well as resumed operations on the Noble Globetrotter II and Noble Hans Deul. Subsequently, we expect the second quarter will also benefit from a full period contribution of the improving ultra-deepwater dayrates for our four drillships in Guyana as well as a full period contribution from the Noble Gerry de Souza in Suriname.
Commenting on the state of the offshore drilling industry and Noble's outlook for 2022, Mr. Eifler added "Following significant improvement in the UDW market in 2021, the industry outlook remains positive with a continued upward trajectory in activity levels and dayrates. Forward indicators for both ultra-deepwater and ultra-harsh jackup markets continue to strengthen as we see customers respond to improving commodity prices. We remain focused on safely serving the needs of our customers and maximizing value for our shareholders. 2022 will be another defining year for Noble as we prepare for the closing of our combination with Maersk Drilling and the integration of our two historic companies."
Fleet Status Report
In conjunction with fourth quarter and full year 2021 results, the Company has also provided an updated "Fleet Status Report" which reflects the current status and contract information for each of its rigs. The updated report can be found under the "Our Fleet" section of Company's website.
Conference Call
Noble will host a conference call related to its 2021 results on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time. Interested parties can register and access the conference call at https://conferencingportals.com/event/MwbpEHdZ. Alternatively, a live webcast link will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A webcast replay will be accessible for a limited time following the scheduled call.
For additional information, visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com
Craig Muirhead
Aaron Campbell
Vice President - Investor Relations & Treasurer
Director - Investor Relations
+1 713-239-6564
+1 713-417-9112
About Noble Corporation
Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Currently, Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 20 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 floaters and 8 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability with registered office at P.O. BOX 309, Ugland House, S. Church Street, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104.
Forward-looking Statements
NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Successor
Predecessor
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Operating revenues
Contract drilling services
$ 192,451
$ 194,681
Reimbursables and other
15,727
8,526
208,178
203,207
Operating costs and expenses
Contract drilling services
182,589
125,008
Reimbursables
14,255
6,801
Depreciation and amortization
24,704
90,477
General and administrative
14,537
14,692
Merger and integration costs
11,006
—
Gain on sale of operating assets, net
(189,080)
—
Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net
12,909
—
Loss on impairment
—
2,795,891
70,920
3,032,869
Operating income (loss)
137,258
(2,829,662)
Other income (expense)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
(8,107)
(67)
Gain on bargain purchase
(2,174)
—
Interest income and other, net
3,455
466
Reorganization items, net
—
(14,916)
Income (loss) before income taxes
130,432
(2,844,179)
Income tax (provision) benefit
(6,996)
21,459
Net income (loss)
$ 123,436
$ (2,822,720)
Per share data
Basic:
Net income (loss)
$ 1.85
$ (11.24)
Diluted:
Net income (loss)
$ 1.70
$ (11.24)
NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS- CONTINUED
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Successor
Predecessor
Period from
Period from
February 6, 2021
January 1, 2021
through
through
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
February 5, 2021
December 31, 2020
Operating revenues
Contract drilling services
$ 708,131
$ 74,051
$ 909,236
Reimbursables and other
62,194
3,430
55,036
770,325
77,481
964,272
Operating costs and expenses
Contract drilling services
639,442
46,965
567,487
Reimbursables
55,832
2,737
48,188
Depreciation and amortization
89,535
20,622
374,129
General and administrative
62,476
5,727
121,196
Merger and integration costs
24,792
—
—
Gain on sale of operating assets, net
(185,934)
—
—
Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net
23,350
—
—
Pre-petition charges
—
—
14,409
Loss on impairment
—
—
3,915,408
709,493
76,051
5,040,817
Operating income (loss)
60,832
1,430
(4,076,545)
Other income (expense)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
(31,735)
(229)
(164,653)
Gain on bargain purchase
62,305
—
—
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net
—
—
17,254
Interest income and other, net
10,945
399
9,012
Reorganization items, net
—
252,051
(23,930)
Income (loss) before income taxes
102,347
253,651
(4,238,862)
Income tax benefit (provision)
(365)
(3,423)
260,403
Net income (loss)
$ 101,982
$ 250,228
$ (3,978,459)
Per share data
Basic:
Net income (loss)
$ 1.61
$ 1.00
$ (15.86)
Diluted:
Net income (loss)
$ 1.51
$ 0.98
$ (15.86)
NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Successor
Predecessor
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 194,138
$ 343,332
Accounts receivable, net
200,419
147,863
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
61,089
111,089
Total current assets
455,646
602,284
Intangible assets
61,849
—
Property and equipment, at cost
1,555,975
4,777,697
Accumulated depreciation
(77,275)
(1,200,628)
Property and equipment, net
1,478,700
3,577,069
Other assets
77,247
84,584
Total assets
$ 2,073,442
$ 4,263,937
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 120,389
$ 95,159
Accrued payroll and related costs
48,346
36,553
Other current liabilities
79,659
86,639
Total current liabilities
248,394
218,351
Long-term debt
216,000
—
Other liabilities
108,421
117,331
Liabilities subject to compromise
—
4,239,643
Total liabilities
572,815
4,575,325
Commitments and contingencies
Total shareholders' equity
1,500,627
(311,388)
Total liabilities and equity
$ 2,073,442
$ 4,263,937
NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Successor
Predecessor
Period from
Period from
February 6, 2021
January 1, 2021
Twelve Months
through
through
Ended
December 31, 2021
February 5, 2021
December 31, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$ 101,982
$ 250,228
$ (3,978,459)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flow from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
89,535
20,622
374,129
Loss on impairment
—
—
3,915,408
Amortization of intangible asset
51,540
—
—
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net
—
—
(17,254)
Gain on sale of operating assets, net
(185,934)
—
—
Gain on bargain purchase
(62,305)
—
—
Reorganization items, net
—
(280,790)
(17,366)
Deferred income taxes
(34,264)
2,501
(26,325)
Amortization of share-based compensation
16,510
710
9,169
Other costs, net
1,146
(10,754)
(61,550)
Changes in components of working capital
Change in taxes receivable
27,847
(1,789)
29,880
Net changes in other operating assets and liabilities
45,559
(26,176)
45,565
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
51,616
(45,448)
273,197
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(154,411)
(14,629)
(148,886)
Cash acquired in stock-based business combination
54,970
—
—
Proceeds from disposal of assets, net
307,324
194
27,366
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
207,883
(14,435)
(121,520)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of second lien notes
—
200,000
—
Borrowings on credit facilities
40,000
177,500
210,000
Repayments of credit facilities
(217,500)
(545,000)
—
Repayments of debt
—
—
(101,132)
Debt issuance costs
—
(23,664)
—
Warrants exercised
730
—
—
Cash paid to settle equity compensation awards
—
—
(1,010)
Taxes withheld on employee stock transactions
—
(1)
(418)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(176,770)
(191,165)
107,440
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
82,729
(251,048)
259,117
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
113,993
365,041
105,924
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 196,722
$ 113,993
$ 365,041
NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATIONAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Average Rig Utilization
Successor
Predecessor
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Floaters
68%
73%
86%
Jackups
71%
75%
61%
Total
70%
74%
70%
Operating Days
Successor
Predecessor
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Floaters
751
806
552
Jackups
622
828
676
Total
1,373
1,634
1,228
Average Dayrates
Successor
Predecessor
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Floaters
$ 195,812
$ 214,304
$ 224,831
Jackups
96,087
87,972
104,450
Total
$ 150,620
$ 150,287
$ 158,585
NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER SHARE
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
The following tables presents the computation of basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share:
Successor
Predecessor
Period from
Period from
Three Months
February 6, 2021
January 1, 2021
Three Months
Twelve Months
Ended
through
through
Ended
Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
February 5, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
Numerator:
Basic
Net income (loss)
$ 123,436
$ 101,982
$ 250,228
$ (2,822,720)
$ (3,978,459)
Diluted
Net income (loss)
$ 123,436
$ 101,982
$ 250,228
$ (2,822,720)
$ (3,978,459)
Denominator:
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
66,635
63,186
251,115
251,079
250,792
Dilutive effect of share-based awards
3,180
3,180
5,456
—
—
Dilutive effect of warrants
2,852
1,262
—
—
—
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
72,667
67,628
256,571
251,079
250,792
Per share data
Basic:
Net income (loss)
$ 1.85
$ 1.61
$ 1.00
$ (11.24)
$ (15.86)
Diluted:
Net income (loss)
$ 1.70
$ 1.51
$ 0.98
$ (11.24)
$ (15.86)
NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION
Certain non-GAAP performance measures and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the Company have been provided for meaningful comparisons between current results and prior operating periods. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as net loss from continuing operations before income taxes; interest income and other, net; gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net; interest expense, net of amounts capitalized; loss on impairment; pre-petition charges; reorganization items, net; certain corporate legal matters; and depreciation and amortization expense. We believe the Company's Adjusted EBITDA measure provides greater transparency of our core operating performance.
In order to fully assess the financial operating results, management believes that the results of operations, adjusted to exclude the following items, which are included in the Company's press release issued on February 16, 2022, are appropriate measures of the continuing and normal operations of the Company:
(i)
In the first quarter of 2020, an impairment on four of our rigs, certain capital spare equipment and discrete tax items;
(ii)
In the second quarter of 2020, a charge related to ongoing litigation, a loss on debt extinguishment, pre-petition charges and discrete tax items;
(iii)
In the third quarter of 2020, a gain on debt extinguishment, discrete tax items, pre-petition charges and reorganization items;
(iv)
In the fourth quarter of 2020, an impairment on 12 of our rigs, discrete tax items, and reorganization items;
(v)
In the period of January 1, 2021 to February 5, 2021, discrete tax items, and reorganization items. In the period of February 6, 2021 to March 31, 2021, merger and integration costs, intangible contract amortization and discrete tax items;
(vi)
In the second quarter of 2021, a gain on bargain purchase, merger and integration costs, intangible contract amortization and discrete tax items. The quarter also included professional services costs related to a success fee associated with the ultimate recovery of a tax refund and corporate projects including registrations of our post-emergence debt and equity, listing on the New York Stock Exchange and other corporate initiatives;
(vii)
In the third quarter of 2021, merger and integration costs, transaction costs on sale of operating assets, hurricane losses, intangible contract amortization and discrete tax items. The quarter also included professional services costs related to corporate initiatives; and
(viii)
In the fourth quarter of 2021, merger and integration costs; gain on sale of operating assets, net; hurricane losses and (recoveries), net; intangible contract amortization; an adjustment to the gain on bargain purchase and discrete tax items. The quarter also included professional services costs related to corporate initiatives.
These non-GAAP adjusted measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, contract drilling revenue, contract drilling cost, contract drilling margin, average daily revenue, operating income, cash flows from operations, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see the following non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations for a complete description of the adjustments.
NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Successor
Predecessor
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Period from February 6, through
Period from January 1, through
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
February 5,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 130,432
$ (21,390)
$ 102,347
$ 253,651
$ (2,844,179)
$ (4,238,862)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
8,107
8,870
31,735
229
67
164,653
Interest income and other, net
(3,455)
(973)
(10,945)
(399)
(466)
(9,012)
Depreciation and amortization
24,704
25,248
89,535
20,622
90,477
374,129
Loss on impairment
—
—
—
—
2,795,891
3,915,408
Intangible contract amortization
14,413
14,412
51,540
—
—
—
Professional services - tax refund success fee
—
—
4,679
—
—
—
Professional services - corporate projects
711
1,787
5,847
—
—
—
Merger and integration costs
11,006
5,033
24,792
—
—
—
Gain on sale of operating assets, net
(189,080)
3,146
(185,934)
—
—
—
Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net
12,909
10,441
23,350
—
—
—
Gain on bargain purchase
2,174
—
(62,305)
—
—
—
Legal contingencies
—
—
—
—
—
54,000
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
—
—
(17,254)
Pre-petition charges
—
—
—
—
—
14,409
Reorganization items, net
—
—
—
(252,051)
14,916
23,930
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 11,921
$ 46,574
$ 74,641
$ 22,052
$ 56,706
$ 281,401
Reconciliation of Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
Successor
Predecessor
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Period from February 6, through
Period from January 1, through
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
February 5,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Income tax benefit (provision)
$ (6,996)
$ (2,275)
$ (365)
$ (3,423)
$ 21,459
$ 260,403
Adjustments
Loss on impairment
—
—
—
—
(4,047)
(99,677)
Reorganization items, net
—
—
—
2,500
—
(2,520)
Discrete tax items
(1,150)
(1,483)
(20,416)
(1,692)
(9,187)
(109,447)
Total Adjustments
(1,150)
(1,483)
(20,416)
808
(13,234)
(211,644)
Adjusted income tax benefit (provision)
$ (8,146)
$ (3,758)
$ (20,781)
$ (2,615)
$ 8,225
$ 48,759
NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss)
Successor
Predecessor
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Period from February 6, through
Period from January 1, through
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
February 5,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Net income (loss)
$ 123,436
$ (23,665)
$ 101,982
$ 250,228
$ (2,822,720)
$ (3,978,459)
Adjustments
Loss on impairment, net of tax
—
—
—
—
2,791,844
3,815,731
Intangible contract amortization
14,413
14,412
51,540
—
—
—
Professional services - tax refund success fee
—
—
4,679
—
—
—
Professional services - corporate projects
711
1,787
5,847
—
—
—
Merger and integration costs
11,006
5,033
24,792
—
—
—
Gain on sale of operating assets, net
(189,080)
3,146
(185,934)
—
—
—
Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net
12,909
10,441
23,350
—
—
—
Gain on bargain purchase
2,174
—
(62,305)
—
—
—
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
—
—
(17,254)
Pre-petition charges
—
—
—
—
—
14,409
Reorganization items, net
—
—
—
(249,551)
14,916
21,410
Legal contingencies
—
—
—
—
—
54,000
Discrete tax items
(1,150)
(1,483)
(20,416)
(1,692)
(9,187)
(109,447)
Total Adjustments
(149,017)
33,336
(158,447)
(251,243)
2,797,573
3,778,849
Adjusted net income (loss)
$ (25,581)
$ 9,671
$ (56,465)
$ (1,015)
$ (25,147)
$ (199,610)
Reconciliation of Diluted EPS
Successor
Predecessor
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Period from February 6, through
Period from January 1, through
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
February 5,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Unadjusted diluted EPS
$ 1.70
$ (0.36)
$ 1.51
$ 0.98
$ (11.24)
$ (15.86)
Adjustments
Loss on impairment
—
—
—
—
11.11
15.22
Intangible contract amortization
0.20
0.22
0.76
—
—
—
Professional services - tax refund success fee
—
—
0.07
—
—
—
Professional services - corporate projects
0.01
0.02
0.08
—
—
—
Merger and integration costs
0.15
0.08
0.37
—
—
—
Gain on sale of operating assets, net
(2.60)
0.05
(2.75)
—
—
—
Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net
0.18
0.16
0.35
—
—
—
Gain on bargain purchase
0.03
—
(0.92)
—
—
—
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
—
—
(0.07)
Pre-petition charges
—
—
—
—
—
0.06
Reorganization items, net
—
—
—
(0.97)
0.06
0.08
Legal contingencies
—
—
—
—
—
0.22
Discrete tax items
(0.02)
(0.02)
(0.30)
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.45)
Total Adjustments
(2.05)
0.51
(2.34)
(0.98)
11.14
15.06
Adjusted diluted EPS
$ (0.35)
$ 0.15
$ (0.83)
$ —
$ (0.10)
$ (0.80)
NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
2022 GUIDANCE
(Unaudited)
Guidance is as of February 16, 2022. Noble's guidance is provided on a guidance basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management evaluates Noble's financial performance in part based on guidance basis, which management believes enhances investors' understanding of Noble's overall financial performance by providing them with an additional meaningful and relevant comparison of current and anticipated future results across periods. The adjustments to arrive at guidance basis are described below. Due to the forward-looking nature of Adjusted EBITDA, management cannot reliably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure. Accordingly, the company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort.
The Company provided updated guidance for full year 2022:
($ in millions)
2022 Guidance
Adjusted Revenue (1, 2)
$1,050 - $1,125
Adjusted EBITDA (1,2,3)
$300 - $335
Capital Expenditures, net of client reimbursables (4)
$130 - $145
(1)
Adjusted to exclude recognition of the non-cash intangible contract asset amortization of ~$44 million in 2022. Without this adjustment, the Revenue guidance range for 2022 would be $1,006 million - $1,081 million.
(2)
Of the total calendar days available for our fleet in 2022, Noble assumes 87% of the days are operating days (excluding cold stacked rigs). Of the operating days, 77% are currently under firm contract, and 10% are assumed exercised options.
(3)
The Company discloses Adjusted EBITDA (Operating income/loss excluding Depreciation and amortization and, when applicable, Other Items). Other Items during the guidance period include amortization of intangible contract assets, and merger and integration costs.
(4)
Capital Expenditures are adjusted to exclude approximately $25 million of capital which is anticipated to be reimbursed by our customers. Before these adjustments, total capital expenditures for 2022 are expected to range between $155.0 million and $170.0 million. The 2022 guidance range reflects an increase of $15 million of capital expenditures which were planned for 2021 but carried over due to project timing effects.
