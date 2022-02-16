NexTech Solutions Powers the Future of Edge Infrastructure Deployment with MANTLE Automation Platform

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTech Solutions (NTS), a proven partner of the tactical community across the Department of Defense (DoD), announced today the launch of MANTLE, an automation platform built for the edge, leveraging modern cloud-native technologies to deploy infrastructure components and software services to the Warfighter. MANTLE provides a new kind of automated infrastructure deployment experience that is rapid and repeatable – where in a fully disconnected state, all of the support devices and virtual infrastructure can be completely automated and done so at the push of a button.

NexTech Solutions is focused on systems and network engineering to support cloud, hybrid, and edge solutions. We devote our time to truly understanding the unique mission requirements of our Federal clientele by building mission-driven solutions that meet today and tomorrow’s demands and offering a diverse and customizable set of classified and unclassified capabilities focused on mission support. (PRNewswire)

MANTLE allows you to deliver more services, faster, and with less manual configuration.

Using an infrastructure-as-Code approach, MANTLE enables a consistent deployment model, simplifying operations at scale and allowing users to gain control of their infrastructure when operating in both connected and Denied, Disrupted, Intermittent, or Limited (DDIL) environments. MANTLE's innovative suite of automation tools drastically reduces the resources needed to deploy and eliminates configuration inconsistencies on any H/W platform without compromising the system's capabilities. MANTLE automatically provisions infrastructure components, deploys modern workloads, and verifies the integrity of the configuration before safely shutting down and preparing for deployment.

"MANTLE makes your IT infrastructure deployment faster, safer, and smarter," said Will Lester, VP of Engineering, NTS. "At NTS, we seek to provide every possible advantage to the operator, knowing that their equipment must function every time, in any condition, and especially when it matters most."

MANTLE's fully automated toolset is designed to be run by DoD communicators without requiring subject matter expertise in Cloud, Python, JSON, or other back-end technology used for automation. MANTLE allows the user to deliver more services faster and with less manual configuration. It automates repeatable tasks needed to build, tear down, and rebuild systems used in demonstration, testing, and evaluation – from password inputs to installing ESXi ISOs and configuring routers and switches.

The usage of containers to scale services in real-time is a significant leap forward in the arena of IT infrastructure management. MANTLE's consistent deployment model allows the configuration engineer to define a desired end-state in plain text and then quickly deploy that configuration to their mission hardware. MANTLE helps make the Modern Deployable Edge a reality by significantly reducing deployment effort and ensuring the kit is built to spec on-time, every time.

About NexTech Solutions

