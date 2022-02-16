Lever Announces Winter Release and Significant 2021 Growth Helping Over 4,500 Customers Enhance Talent Acquisition Analytics Into Hiring Processes

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lever , a leading Talent Acquisition Suite, has announced their winter feature release, enhancing analytics capabilities and ease of use. Additionally, Lever is serving more than 4,500 customers and has added more than 100 technology partnerships and integrations in the last fiscal year; the company's continued momentum makes it clear that hiring and talent acquisition has never been more important to brands and companies today.

The Great Resignation has shown no sign of stopping as the most recent Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey¹ found a record-breaking 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November 2021. This massive turnover has created one of the most competitive hiring markets, and Lever has helped businesses evolve, differentiate, and personalize talent acquisition strategies to appeal to top talent and even reach passive candidates. Lever customers are harnessing features like Lever Nurture -- which has experienced a 174% YoY growth rate and over 5 million messages have been sent to date to proactively reach out to candidates in today's competitive market.

"Our work over the past year has focused on creating a technology ecosystem that works for every company, personalizes the experience, and significantly improves diverse and inclusive hiring efforts," said Chris Winkler, Director of Product Marketing at Lever. "These new feature releases and partner integrations were intentionally prioritized to better support talent teams in having data, faster, and continue to make Lever even easier to use for all customers."

To fill this market need and provide more information to recruiters at the tips of their fingers, Lever's latest release supports talent teams through:

A highly sought after integration with Microsoft Teams: the Microsoft Teams integration allows customers to add a Teams conferencing link to interviews scheduled through Lever, making booking interviews a more efficient and seamless process. This is built-in to LeverTRM and automatically enabled in instances using Microsoft Outlook calendar integration, with no additional steps needed.

Updated Visual Insights UI to enhance user performance: with a redesigned interface, customers can find the talent answers they are looking for more efficiently with visually appealing charts, and more access to data by bringing in additional dashboards. Additionally, customers can get a holistic view of their entire talent pipeline in a single location.

Access to even more dashboards, through the new Diversity Dashboards, Recruiter Operations Dashboard, and Talent Acquisition Benchmarks Dashboard: with this release, all customers have the ability to gather DEI insights via their customer Diversity Survey to create the best recruiting experience possible for candidates. Additionally, the Recruiter Operations Dashboard is the first of Lever's role-based dashboards, geared towards providing impactful insights to key roles and giving recruiters all the information they need to stay informed on the status of hiring key roles more effectively and efficiently. With the Talent Acquisition Benchmarks Dashboard, customers can now keep a regular pulse on how their TA function is performing against other organizations, to understand what metrics to focus on and improve such as with: time to hire, time to complete feedback, and opportunities per hire.

"Over at DAZN, we absolutely love the new Microsoft Teams integration with Lever," said Agnieszka Rojek, Talent Acquisition Lead at DAZN. "Now in just one click, we can schedule interviews with ease for both our hiring managers and our candidates."

Lever has added more than 1,000 new customers this year who are leveraging LeverTRM and LeverTRM for enterprise including industry leaders like Aunt Bertha , FullScript , Inductive Automation , Pharmapacks , Traction on Demand , and Unico . The company has additionally launched even more new integrations and partnerships to support customers with ContactOut, TalentWall, Dover, talent.io, MoBerries, and more that can be viewed here .

To read all updates from the winter release, see here .

About Lever

Lever is a leading Talent Acquisition Suite that makes it easy for talent teams to reach their hiring goals and to connect companies with top talent. Lever is the only platform that provides all talent acquisition leaders with complete ATS and robust CRM capabilities in one product, LeverTRM. The Lever Hire and Lever Nurture features allow leaders to scale and grow their people pipeline, build authentic and long-lasting relationships, and source the right people to hire. Lever Analytics provides customized reports with data visualization, see offers completed and interview feedback, and more, to inform strategic decisions between hiring managers and executives alike.

Lever's platform also enables companies to hire with inclusivity in mind, helping eliminate any hiring bias. Lever supports the hiring needs of over 4,500 companies around the globe including the teams at Netflix, Spotify, Atlassian, KPMG, and Nielson. For more information, visit https://www.lever.co .

