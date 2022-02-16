Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis Welcomes New Partner and Promotes Three Associates to Partnership: New Counsel and Associates Also Join Firm

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP is proud to announce that four attorneys have joined the next generation of partners in the firm. In addition, we are pleased to have recently welcomed five attorneys to the practice as counsel and associates.

New Partners

Joel Clymer focuses primarily on employment litigation and counseling. His experience encompasses the investigation, evaluation and litigation of employment discrimination and whistleblower claims from pre-litigation status through trial in state and federal court, including the defense of clients in appellate court proceedings. Mr. Clymer also provides guidance on various personnel decisions, accommodation requests, employee benefits, leaves of absence, conducting workplace investigations, drafting workplace policies, procedures and employee handbooks, negotiating severance agreements, and other legal compliance issues.

Irene Hsieh concentrates her practice in commercial litigation. Her experience includes the representation of both plaintiffs and defendants in employment-related matters, including employment discrimination and retaliation actions. Ms. Hsieh has assisted with actions in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, including defending against Title IX claims on behalf of institutions of higher education and serving as local counsel for several related environmental and toxic tort matters. She also represents clients in commercial business disputes and has handled litigation in the areas of construction law and trusts and estates.

Kersten Kortbawi is an experienced commercial litigator who represents plaintiffs and defendants in all forms of civil litigation at both the state and federal level. Ms. Kortbawi frequently handles sensitive, unique, and high-exposure matters, including those related to complex construction disputes, consumer fraud claims, private equity fraud, personal injury actions, and product liability and insurance defense matters. In addition, she provides business counseling, risk management and corporate advisory services to clients. Her clients include individuals, privately held companies, publicly traded corporations, and governmental entities.

Meredith C. Sherman emphasizes complex commercial disputes in her commercial litigation practice, with over a decade of experience representing corporations and financial institutions and a particular expertise in securities class actions and shareholder derivative lawsuits. Ms. Sherman has assisted banking clients in investigations related to global regulatory sanctions, anti-money laundering compliance, alleged manipulation of benchmark interest rates, and in government inquiries and subpoena responses, and has also handled investigations and commercial and employment disputes for clients in the manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and higher education industries. She was previously an associate at a prominent national law firm.

New Counsel

Jessica M. Carroll concentrates her practice in litigation with an emphasis in healthcare. Her experience encompasses a variety of insurance defense and coverage matters involving general liability, professional liability, product liability, negligent security, wrongful death, and construction defect claims.

New Associates

Ghatul Abdul focuses in the areas of healthcare, corporate and real estate law. Her experience includes the drafting and negotiation of contracts and agreements, corporate and general business counseling, merger & acquisition transactions, employment and healthcare litigation, and legal, privacy and security compliance matters.

Michael J. Coskey represents clients in real estate transactions, litigation, and land use matters, including the acquisition, disposition and leasing of commercial and multi-family residential properties, and the development and redevelopment of real estate. He also has significant experience representing litigants in complex property tax appeals.

Justine A. DelVecchio concentrates her practice in real estate and redevelopment. She assists in the firm's representation of clients in transactions involving commercial and residential properties, including acquisitions, sales and leases. Her work encompasses the drafting of transactional documents, oversight of title reviews, and due diligence.

Mitchell J. Horner supports the firm's representation of clients in commercial litigation, researching legal issues and drafting legal memoranda, briefs and motions, as well as assisting in the discovery process. He has gained valuable experience in various areas of the law, including civil and criminal litigation, family law, and personal injury matters.

