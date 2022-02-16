Nearly 1 in 3 respondents think life insurance premiums, funeral expenses and government license fees should be tax deductions

Death and Government Related Expenses Top List of Items US Taxpayers Most Want To Be Tax Deductible According To Survey By WhereIsMyUSTaxRefund.com

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When asked about what personal expenses they think should be tax deductible, but currently are not, the results are clear. US taxpayers most want to deduct items related to death and government fees according to a recent WhereIsMyUSTaxRefund.com survey.

Specifically, they cited life insurance premiums, funeral expenses and government license fees (such as driver's and marriage licenses) as the expenses they most want to write off. The top 5 responses (with the percentage of respondents that selected each) were:

Life Insurance Premiums - 28.1%

Funeral Expenses – 27.2%

Government Fees – 27.2%

Health Supplements/Vitamins - 26.1%

Menstrual Supplies - 25.8%

The survey polled 1215 U.S. taxpayers and asked them to pick the top 3 items, from a list of 14, they most strongly believe should be tax deductible.

The survey also asked respondents to give a reason why they believe the items they selected should be tax deductible. Here, a few key themes emerged.

One is that death is unavoidable and respondents feel that expenses related to it, like life insurance and funeral expenses, should be tax deductions.

Many taxpayers also think expenses that are essential and/or required (such as government fees and menstrual supplies) should be tax deductible.

Two other common themes were that people want tax deductions for personal expenses that save the government money as well as for things that provide security for American families.

To get more details about this survey, you can find the full results (along with an infographic) at: https://whereismyustaxrefund.com/tax-deduction-survey-results/

