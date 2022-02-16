Clothing Brand, Elle Olivia, Launches to Empower Young Female Voices of Color

The brand and its founder, Marty McDonald, look to share the importance of representation and building a world of possibilities for young girls of color and their allies

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marty McDonald, founder of Boss Women Media , today announces the launch of her newest venture with children's clothing brand, Elle Olivia . The brand, named in honor of McDonald's young daughter, will launch with a selection of clothing for babies and toddlers, as well as items for mothers. In addition, Elle Olivia will feature a book written by McDonald, Mama We Made It.

Elle Olivia Founder Marty McDonald and her book (PRNewswire)

"It is important to me that I show my daughter in every way possible that she is capable of achieving anything she sets her mind to," said Marty McDonald, Elle Olivia Founder. "This brand is a way for me to encourage her and other young girls of color to reach for the stars and know that they can dream as big as they want to. Elle Olivia (brand) exists to help girls of color and their allies feel confident and to learn how to work towards inclusivity and representation in any and all areas of life."

Elle Olivia debuts with a number of jacket and sweatshirt options for babies and toddlers, as well as comfortable sweatshirts for moms. Each piece has been thoughtfully designed to foster big dreams and aspirations in every girl starting from a young age.

Mama We Made It is the latest book by McDonald and captures all the excitement of baby's first year, culminating in a joyous celebration. The book shares all the important firsts, from the first day home, baby's first coos, and the first birthday. Taking things a step further, the book's artwork will also be an NFT . McDonald didn't want to distribute just a book for today's launch but also provide an opportunity to celebrate the artwork created so that anyone who supports Elle Olivia can be a part of something bigger.

"It is my job to share with my daughter all of the possibilities that she can be in this world and that representation matters," said McDonald. "Her first year of life allowed me to show her all that she can be daily, something that I will continue to do with her for years to come. Elle Olivia (brand) is a space for little girls to know that they are not alone, that they belong, and that their future matters."

For more information on Elle Olivia, its product offerings, and its mission visit www.Elle-Olivia.square.site . For more information on Marty McDonald, Boss Women Media, and her other initiatives visit www.BossWomen.org .

About Elle Olivia

Founded in 2022, Elle Olivia is a unique apparel company for confident girls and their moms. The brand is the true manifestation of a vision that every little girl can be strong, confident, and have the power to dream big. Elle Olivia was created to give girls a place to express themselves, and see a world where anything is possible. Each piece in the collection has been thoughtfully designed to foster big dreams and aspirations in every girl starting from a young age. For more information on Elle Olivia, its product offerings, and its mission visit www.Elle-Olivia.square.site .

About Marty McDonald

Like many, Marty McDonald wanted to live her best life so she decided to leap after her dreams of creating a community of empowerment, change, and freedom after an 11-year corporate career with various fortune 500 companies. She took an idea based on connection and turned it into a movement including the multi-city Black Girl Magic Tour, the annual Boss Woman of the Year Summit and a loyal community of more than 100,000 women. Marty's plan is to continue to expand the growth of the community of women she is building and to help them empower one another through connection, networking, and workshops. Marty knows that most women are allowing fear to hold them back from accomplishing the goals they desperately want to achieve so now she is on a mission to connect with women who want more, women who have big goals, big dreams and are chasing them every single day.

About Boss Women Media

Boss Women Media is an online membership platform & offline women's empowerment & educational community. We create event experiences for women to connect through summits, conferences, and networking opportunities. For more information on Boss Women Media and its initiatives visit www.BossWomen.org .

