Chatsworth Securities Works with SOGEDEV to Implement Tax Efficient Structures in European Payment M&A

NEW YORK and PARIS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The French technology landscape has been expanding rapidly over the past ten years, with government programs and Macron's "France 2030" initiative encouraging global financing of French companies and startups. These measures helped France become one of the most attractive places for M&A versus any other country in Europe in 2021.

"When working on M&A transactions in the payments space, our firm considers the post-acquisition life of the transaction. Creating a structure that helps a company operate more efficiently after the merger closes is extremely important," stated Marcus Magarian, Managing Director, Chatsworth Securities LLC and France rolls out the red carpet by offering many tax benefits on profits, capital and CAPEX for construction, machinery, etc.

For instance, France provides:

Research and Innovation Tax Credits: up to 30% of Expenses

Deductions of employment expenses for young innovative companies: 20% of gross salary

Government Grants: Zero rate loans & Subsidies

Chatsworth works closely with SOGEDEV, a consulting company that works to facilitate the process of attaining these benefits. "Our work is to simplify the hurdles to attain these grants and tax breaks for any US company coming to France. Furthermore, France offers a unique environment where you have highly qualified people, engineers, and PhDs at an attractive cost. And with these government subsidies the cost of such labor is even comparable to some of the low labor cost countries," said Thomas Gross, CEO of SOGEDEV.

About Chatsworth Securities LLC

Chatsworth Securities is an investment banking firm that has been providing financial advisory services to corporations and entrepreneurs since 1996. Chatsworth advises on both domestic and international M&A transactions, digital transformation and capital raises for large and small companies. Chatsworth has participated as an underwriter in over six hundred public offerings and has raised over $5 billion for traditional and alternative money managers and their funds.

About SOGEDEV

From start-ups to international corporations, SOGEDEV helps companies take full advantage of the grants France offers to support their development since 2002. As a member of EPSA, the company is a leader in France and follows its clients in the USA, Brazil, Belgium, Italy and Spain.



