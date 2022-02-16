Avidon Health Co-CEO Appointed to HR.com Employee Well-Being Advisory Board

CRANFORD, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidon Health , a leading provider of coaching solutions proven to break unhealthy habits for diverse populations, today announced that co-CEO, Clark Lagemann, was selected to join the HR.com Employee Well-Being Advisory Board for 2022. The board was formed to bring together health leaders to collaborate and positively influence the HR industry in the field of employee well-being. Board members will spend the year contributing to identifying trends and key areas to conduct research within the topics of employee health, mental health and stress in the workplace.

Avidon Health (PRNewsfoto/Avidon Health) (PRNewswire)

"Our entire business is built around solving individuals' health challenges within organizations through our behavior change solutions, and empowering them to achieve healthy outcomes," said Clark Lagemann, co-CEO at Avidon Health. "Joining the HR.com advisory board is a real honor which aligns closely with our own organization's mission—and my passion—to change lives. I look forward to sharing my own experiences and insights within this format, and to learning from the other esteemed leaders on the board as well. I applaud HR.com for focusing on employee well-being and inspiring others to make a difference in the workforce."

Each year, the HR.com advisory board invites thought leaders to participate in discussions on a given topic to guide research surveys and capture the pulse of the HR community. This culminates in an annual full research report and infographic to distill many of the key findings. Leaders in the HR field, and those in any business regardless of industry, can benefit from understanding the state of employee health and well-being. This is more important than ever as companies look to support, retain and recruit employees amidst a competitive hiring environment brought on by the pandemic and the "great resignation."

"Employees are experiencing burnout at an extremely high rate and employers need to focus on wellness to keep employees healthy and engaged," said Lagemann. "In addition to burnout, increased stress, alcohol use and sleep issues brought on by the pandemic continue to affect the workplace. I look forward to participating on the HR.com advisory board to share best practices and help employers create a culture of well-being within their organizations."

To learn more about the free research published by HR.com's Research Institute please visit hr.com/researchinstitute. If you would like more information about HR.com advisory boards in all HR verticals, please contact their research team at research@hr.com.

About Avidon Health:

Launched in 2020 following MedPro Wellness' acquisition of SelfHelpWorks, Avidon Health is a team of behavior change experts who are passionate about providing health strategies that empower people to make positive life changes. Avidon's proprietary digital health platform, Engagement Rx™, is a dynamic content and coaching solution that helps drive behavior change for diverse populations at scale. We use cognitive behavioral training and technology that focuses on the individual, not just their condition, to create lasting outcomes. We also provide care team resources including staff, our Coach+ CRM, and comprehensive team training. Learn more at www.avidonhealth.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avidon Health