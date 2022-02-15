Sameday Health Welcomes Shilena Battan as Chief People Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sameday Health, the nationwide healthcare provider that specializes in personalized medical treatments and COVID-19 services, today announced that it has named Shilena Battan as Chief People Officer. As CPO, Battan will be responsible for the company's strategy to attract, develop, and retain extraordinary talent with a focus on building a thriving Sameday Health team and culture. She will serve as a member of the company's Executive Leadership Team.

As a woman of color, Battan is passionate about bringing diversity, equity, and inclusion into the workplace. She currently sits on the board of the Portland Workforce Alliance, which helps expose public high school students to various industries in hopes of their professional advancement and development. She has served as an advisory committee member for TechTown Portland, an arm of Prosper Portland which focuses on creating, recruiting, and retaining professionals of color to the tech community to Portland. She has also served the Oregon Health Authority as a workforce committee member to advise and draft healthcare legislation.

"As a hyper-growth healthcare company, we've always believed our work at Sameday Health must be guided by a deep commitment to people, our clients, and our employees," said Sameday Health CEO Felix Huettenbach. "Lena shares our people-centric values, and we're thrilled to watch her expand on her impressive career to cultivate the next wave of Sameday Health employees, who are driving the standard for personalized healthcare."

Battan began her career more than 15 years ago in human resources maneuvering through the fast-paced world of talent acquisition to deliver scalable solutions in the healthcare, tech, and start-up industries. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of People for Community.com. She's also held previous major executive roles such as the Head of People at Cozy, which was then acquired by CoStar Group, as well as the Director of Talent Acquisition at Vacasa, among several others.

Battan holds her MBA from Pacific University and is currently pursuing an Executive Doctorate of Business Administration at Pepperdine University, where she's focusing her research on attributes of high-growth start-up organizations and their leaders.

About Sameday Health

Sameday Health is dedicated to healthcare as a complete experience, not simply a service. Our purpose is to create healthcare that centers around the client, combining a human approach with intuitive technology. We offer quality, personalized care wherever you are including in our clinics or at your door.

Inspired by the lotus flower's ability to grow in even the toughest terrains, Sameday Health is determined to create a sense of hope and help with our clients. Since opening our first clinic in Venice, CA at the height of the COVID 19-pandemic, the Sameday team has been focused on closing gaps in the healthcare system from testing to wellness to care. Devoted to responding immediately to our client's needs, we are providing expanded same day healthcare in our locations including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Miami, DC, Boston, and more.

Sameday Health serves its clients wherever and whenever it is most convenient for them. In most cases there is at home and same day.

