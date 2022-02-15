Mercury General Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results:

Consolidated Highlights



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Change

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Change

2021

2020

$

%

2021

2020

$

% (000's except per-share amounts and ratios)



























Net premiums earned (2) $ 958,266



$ 921,860



$ 36,406



3.9 %

$ 3,741,948



$ 3,555,635



$ 186,313



5.2 % Net premiums written (1) (2) $ 932,678



$ 895,528



$ 37,150



4.1 %

$ 3,855,369



$ 3,611,543



$ 243,826



6.8 %































Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax (3) $ 43,217



$ 90,209



$ (46,992)



(52.1) %

$ 88,210



$ 67,727



$ 20,483



30.2 % Net income $ 30,473



$ 166,743



$ (136,270)



(81.7) %

$ 247,937



$ 374,607



$ (126,670)



(33.8) % Net income per diluted share $ 0.55



$ 3.01



$ (2.46)



(81.7) %

$ 4.48



$ 6.77



$ (2.29)



(33.8) %































Operating (loss) income (1) $ (12,744)



$ 76,534



$ (89,278)



(116.7) %

$ 159,727



$ 306,880



$ (147,153)



(48.0) % Operating (loss) income per diluted share (1) $ (0.23)



$ 1.38



$ (1.61)



(116.7) %

$ 2.88



$ 5.54



$ (2.66)



(48.0) % Catastrophe losses net of reinsurance (4) $ 19,000



$ 21,000



$ (2,000)



(9.5) %

$ 104,000



$ 64,000



$ 40,000



62.5 % Combined ratio (5) 105.4 %

93.3 %

—



12.1 pts

98.3 %

93.1 %

—



5.2 pts





(1) These measures are not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are defined in "Information

Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in

"Supplemental Schedules." (2) The Company's net premiums earned and written were reduced by $0.1 million and $127.7 million for the three

and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, due to premium refunds and credits to its eligible policyholders

for reduced driving and business activities following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding these premium

refunds and credits, net premiums earned and written increased 1.6% and 3.1%, respectively, for the twelve months

ended December 31, 2021 from the corresponding period in 2020. (3) Net realized investment gains before tax were $55 million and $114 million for the three months ended December 31,

2021 and 2020, respectively, and $112 million and $86 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and

2020, respectively. The changes in fair value of the Company's investments are recorded as part of net realized

investment gains or losses in its consolidated statements of operations due to the adoption of the fair value option for its

investments as permitted under GAAP. (4) Catastrophe losses due to the events that occurred during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 totaled

approximately $18 million and $109 million, respectively, with no reinsurance benefits used for these losses. In addition,

the Company experienced unfavorable development of approximately $1 million and favorable development of

approximately $5 million on prior years' catastrophe losses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021,

respectively. The majority of 2021 catastrophe losses resulted from the deep freeze and other extreme weather events

in Texas and Oklahoma, rainstorms, wildfires and winter storms in California, and the impact of Hurricane Ida in New

Jersey and New York. Catastrophe losses due to the events that occurred during the three and twelve months ended

December 31, 2020 totaled approximately $21 million and $69 million, respectively, with no reinsurance benefits used

for these losses. In addition, the Company experienced favorable development of approximately $5 million on prior

years' catastrophe losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The majority of 2020 catastrophe losses

resulted from wildfires and windstorms in California and extreme weather events outside of California. (5) The Company experienced favorable development of approximately $2 million and $3 million on prior accident years'

loss and loss adjustment expense reserves for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and

favorable development of approximately $26 million and unfavorable development of approximately $23 million on

prior accident years' loss and loss adjustment expense reserves for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and

2020, respectively. The year-to-date favorable development in 2021 was primarily attributable to lower than estimated

losses and loss adjustment expenses in the homeowners and private passenger automobile lines of insurance business,

partially offset by unfavorable development in the commercial automobile and commercial property lines of insurance business,

while the year-to-date unfavorable development in 2020 was primarily attributable to higher than estimated

losses and loss adjustment expenses in the homeowners and commercial automobile lines of insurance business, partially

offset by favorable development in the private passenger automobile line of insurance business.

Investment Results





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 (000's except average annual yield)











Average invested assets at cost (1)

$ 4,799,548

$ 4,398,360

$ 4,681,462

$ 4,291,888 Net investment income (2)















Before income taxes

$ 34,161

$ 34,057

$ 129,727

$ 134,858 After income taxes

$ 30,048

$ 30,286

$ 115,216

$ 120,043 Average annual yield on investments - after income taxes (2)

2.5 %

2.8 %

2.5 %

2.8 %





(1) Fixed maturities and short-term bonds at amortized cost; equities and other short-term investments at cost. Average

invested assets at cost are based on the monthly amortized cost of the invested assets for each period. (2) Net investment income before and after income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2021 remained relatively

steady compared to the corresponding period in 2020, resulting largely from a lower average yield on investments mostly

offset by higher average invested assets. The lower net investment income before and after income taxes for the twelve

months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the corresponding period in 2020 resulted largely from a lower average

yield on investments, partially offset by higher average invested assets. Average annual yield on investments after income

taxes for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 decreased compared to the corresponding periods in

2020, primarily due to the maturity and replacement of higher yielding investments purchased when market interest rates

were higher with lower yielding investments, as a result of decreasing market interest rates.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6350 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 16, 2022.

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers in many states. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.mercuryinsurance.com .

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. Certain statements contained in this report are forward-looking statements based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) and are subject to change based upon various factors, including but not limited to the following risks and uncertainties: changes in the demand for the Company's insurance products, inflation and general economic conditions, including general market risks associated with the Company's investment portfolio; the accuracy and adequacy of the Company's pricing methodologies; catastrophes in the markets served by the Company; uncertainties related to estimates, assumptions and projections generally; the possibility that actual loss experience may vary adversely from the actuarial estimates made to determine the Company's loss reserves in general; the Company's ability to obtain and the timing of the approval of premium rate changes for insurance policies issued in states where the Company operates; legislation adverse to the automobile insurance industry or business generally that may be enacted in the states where the Company operates; the Company's success in managing its business in non-California states; the presence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing and marketing efforts; the Company's ability to successfully manage its claims organization outside of California; the Company's ability to successfully allocate the resources used in the states with reduced or exited operations to its operations in other states; changes in driving patterns and loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, or outbreaks of infectious diseases; court decisions and trends in litigation and health care and auto repair costs; and legal, cyber security, regulatory and litigation risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed discussion of some of the foregoing risks and uncertainties, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF OPERATING RESULTS (000's except per-share amounts and ratios) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Net premium earned $ 958,266

$ 921,860

$ 3,741,948

$ 3,555,635 Net investment income 34,161

34,057

129,727

134,858 Net realized investment gains 54,705

114,189

111,658

85,731 Other 2,141

1,478

10,024

8,287 Total revenues $ 1,049,273

$ 1,071,584

$ 3,993,357

$ 3,784,511 Expenses:













Losses and loss adjustment expenses 778,637

629,716

2,760,155

2,395,343 Policy acquisition costs 164,829

164,184

633,385

627,788 Other operating expenses 66,674

66,312

283,397

285,831 Interest 4,268

4,262

17,113

17,048 Total expenses $ 1,014,408

$ 864,474

$ 3,694,050

$ 3,326,010















Income before income taxes 34,865

207,110

299,307

458,501 Income tax expense 4,392

40,367

51,370

83,894 Net income $ 30,473

$ 166,743

$ 247,937

$ 374,607















Basic average shares outstanding 55,371

55,358

55,368

55,358 Diluted average shares outstanding 55,374

55,358

55,374

55,358















Basic Per Share Data













Net income $ 0.55

$ 3.01

$ 4.48

$ 6.77 Net realized investment gains, net of tax $ 0.78

$ 1.63

$ 1.59

$ 1.22















Diluted Per Share Data













Net income $ 0.55

$ 3.01

$ 4.48

$ 6.77 Net realized investment gains, net of tax $ 0.78

$ 1.63

$ 1.59

$ 1.22















Operating Ratios-GAAP Basis













Loss ratio 81.3 %

68.3 %

73.8 %

67.4 % Expense ratio 24.2 %

25.0 %

24.5 %

25.7 % Combined ratio (a) 105.4 %

93.3 %

98.3 %

93.1 %





(a) Combined ratio for the three months ended December 31, 2021 does not sum due to rounding.

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS AND OTHER INFORMATION (000's except per-share amounts and ratios)



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Investments, at fair value:





Fixed maturity securities (amortized cost $3,909,780; $3,388,418) $ 4,031,523

$ 3,549,810 Equity securities (cost $754,536; $$695,150) 970,939

803,851 Short-term investments (cost $141,206; $376,547) 140,127

375,609 Total investments 5,142,589

4,729,270 Cash 335,557

348,479 Receivables:





Premiums 621,740

599,070 Allowance for credit losses on premiums receivable (6,000)

(10,000) Premiums receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 615,740

589,070 Accrued investment income 43,299

42,985 Other 7,600

10,730 Total receivables 666,639

642,785 Reinsurance recoverables 45,000

48,579 Allowance for credit losses on reinsurance recoverables —

(91) Reinsurance recoverables, net of allowance for credit losses 45,000

48,488 Deferred policy acquisition costs 258,259

246,994 Fixed assets, net 191,332

178,923 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,967

40,554 Current income taxes 20,108

— Goodwill 42,796

42,796 Other intangible assets, net 10,255

11,322 Other assets 27,970

38,635 Total assets $ 6,772,472

$ 6,328,246







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 2,226,430

$ 1,991,304 Unearned premiums 1,519,799

1,405,873 Notes payable 372,931

372,532 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 169,125

194,421 Operating lease liabilities 34,577

43,825 Current income taxes —

10,426 Deferred income taxes 53,569

41,132 Other liabilities 255,760

236,136 Shareholders' equity 2,140,281

2,032,597 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,772,472

$ 6,328,246







OTHER INFORMATION





Common stock shares outstanding 55,371

55,358 Book value per share $38.65

$36.72 Statutory surplus (a) $1.83 billion

$1.77 billion Net premiums written to surplus ratio (a) 2.11

2.04 Debt to total capital ratio (b) 14.9 %

15.6 % Portfolio duration (including all short-term instruments) (a)(c) 3.4 years

3.0 years Policies-in-force (company-wide "PIF") (a)





Personal Auto PIF 1,122

1,116 Homeowners PIF 705

671 Commercial Auto PIF 39

38





(a) Unaudited. (b) Debt to Debt plus Shareholders' Equity (Debt at face value). (c) Modified duration reflecting anticipated early calls.

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES (000's except per-share amounts and ratios) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Reconciliations of Comparable GAAP Measures to Operating Measures (a)



















Net premiums earned $ 958,266



$ 921,860



$ 3,741,948



$ 3,555,635

Change in net unearned premiums (25,588)



(26,332)



113,421



55,908

Net premiums written $ 932,678



$ 895,528



$ 3,855,369



$ 3,611,543

















Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 778,637



$ 629,716



$ 2,760,155



$ 2,395,343

Change in net loss and loss adjustment expense reserves (94,360)



(49,466)



(248,208)



(91,539)

Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 684,277



$ 580,250



$ 2,511,947



$ 2,303,804

















Net income $ 30,473



$ 166,743



$ 247,937



$ 374,607

Less: Net realized investment gains 54,705



114,189



111,658



85,731

Tax on net realized investment gains (b) 11,488



23,980



23,448



18,004

Net realized investment gains, net of tax 43,217



90,209



88,210



67,727

Operating (loss) income $ (12,744)



$ 76,534



$ 159,727



$ 306,880

















Per diluted share:













Net income $ 0.55



$ 3.01



$ 4.48



$ 6.77

Less: Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax 0.78



1.63



1.59



1.22

Operating (loss) income (c) $ (0.23)



$ 1.38



$ 2.88



$ 5.54

















Combined ratio







98.3 %

93.1 % Effect of estimated prior periods' loss development







0.7 %

(0.6) % Combined ratio-accident period basis







99.0 %

92.5 %





(a) See "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" on page 7. (b) Based on federal statutory rate of 21%. (c) Operating income per diluted share for each of the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 does not sum due to rounding.

Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has presented information within this document containing operating measures which in management's opinion provide investors with useful, industry specific information to help them evaluate, and perform meaningful comparisons of, the Company's performance, but that may not be presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to replace, and should be read in conjunction with, the GAAP financial results.

Net income is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to operating income. Operating income is net income excluding realized investment gains and losses, net of tax. Operating income is used by management along with the other components of net income to assess the Company's performance. Management uses operating income as an important measure to evaluate the results of the Company's insurance business. Management believes that operating income provides investors with a valuable measure of the Company's ongoing performance as it reveals trends in the Company's insurance business that may be obscured by the effect of net realized investment gains and losses. Realized investment gains and losses may vary significantly between periods and are generally driven by external economic developments such as capital market conditions. Accordingly, operating income highlights the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability of the Company's core insurance business. Operating income, which is provided as supplemental information and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net income to operating income.

Net premiums earned, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net premiums written, represents the portion of premiums written that is recognized as revenue in the financial statements for the periods presented and earned on a pro-rata basis over the term of the policies. Net premiums written is a statutory financial measure which represents the premiums charged on policies issued during a fiscal period less any applicable reinsurance. Net premiums written is designed to determine production levels and is meant as supplemental information and not intended to replace net premiums earned. Such information should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written.

Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses excludes the effects of changes in the loss reserve accounts. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses is provided as supplemental information and is not intended to replace incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses.

Combined ratio is the most directly comparable measure to combined ratio-accident period basis. Combined ratio-accident period basis is computed as the difference between two GAAP operating ratios: the combined ratio and prior accident periods' loss development ratio. Management believes that combined ratio-accident period basis is useful to investors and it is used to reveal the trends in the Company's results of operations that may be obscured by development on prior accident periods' loss reserves. Combined ratio-accident period basis is meant as supplemental information and is not intended to replace the GAAP combined ratio. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of GAAP combined ratio to combined ratio-accident period basis.

