InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Accessory for Vehicles (VIG-458)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an accessory to prevent damage to parked vehicles," said one of two inventors, from Hampton, Va., "so we invented the DING NOT. Our design ensures that car doors and bumpers are safe in busy parking areas."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention protects the outside of a parked car against impact caused by car doors, shopping carts, etc. In doing so, it helps to prevent nicks, dents and paint scratches. As a result, it provides added peace of mind and it could help to maintain the appearance of a vehicle. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-VIG-458, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp