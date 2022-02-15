Cyclum Renewables Conducting Public Forum in Cooperation with Trucking Professionals for Feedback on Truck Stop and Travel Plaza Design February 17th

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In January 2022, Cyclum Renewables, LLC (www.gocyclum.com) publicly released its plans for a network of renewable fuel truck stops. As the design of the truck stop model enters its final stages, Cyclum is seeking additional public comments and input from trucker drivers, fleet managers and owners, and other professionals from the trucking, logistics, and renewable fuel industries.

"Our primary goal is to make sure that Renewable Fuel options are accessible to the commercial trucking industry," says Cyclum's Director of Sales, Drew McGovern. "By giving our future customers a chance to voice their needs and desires, we can ensure our truck stops provide the highest level of customer experience."

Cyclum will be hosting a webinar this Thursday, February 17th, at 2PM Eastern. The webinar will include a presentation of current design elements of Cyclum's station model, as well as dedicated time for participants to share their thoughts and ideas. Those who wish to participate should reach out to partnerships@gocyclum.com or can call Cyclum Renewables directly at (877) 734-6304.

Look for the results of the Cyclum Renewables' webinar with the updated designs on its new website coming by March 2022!

As a participating member, Cyclum Renewables will be presenting at NATSO Connect 2022, February 21st through 23rd in Orlando, Florida for Travel Plazas and Truck Stops, and the American Trucking Association's TMC Annual Meeting March 7th through the 10th in Orlando, Florida for the Trucking Industry.

Cyclum Renewables looks forward to implementing its new Truck Stops and Travel Plazas of the future with the goal of dispensing 100% renewable, sustainable, and carbon negative fuel while providing the best customer experience for truckers and travelers alike!

