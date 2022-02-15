Cushing Terrell Announces Pro Bono Program for Social Action

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multidisciplinary design firm Cushing Terrell has formally outlined a plan to expand upon and diversify annual donated services. The firmwide pro bono program––encompassing all thirteen offices––is part of a larger effort by the practice to better define its commitment to social action. In addition to providing pro bono services, this initiative includes action around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), community service, charitable giving, and sustainable design.

The objective of the program is to support communities local to Cushing Terrell office locations and to engage with organizations outside of the firm's immediate network. Additionally, these charitable projects promise to foster community connections and professional growth for Cushing Terrell team members by engaging a range of talents from people at different levels and stages of their careers.

"It's exciting to see us adding definition to these efforts, setting goals and challenging ourselves to do more," says Greg Matthews, Cushing Terrell President and CEO. "We look forward to being more intentional with our donated services and using this program as a springboard to further cultivate deep community ties."

An internal committee led by architect Rebecca Muchow has been established to review nominations and requests, leveraging criteria such as diversity of opportunity, uniqueness of location, and services to guide project initiations.

"Our pro bono efforts support underserved communities by matching them up with our diverse team of design professionals," Muchow notes. "I'm thrilled about the nomination process we have in place as it allows us to rally around the great work these organizations are doing and amplify it!"

In its first year, Cushing Terrell has pledged the equivalent of $35,000 in donated services, with the goal of increasing that commitment annually to eventually reach 1% billable hours donated each year. For more information or to nominate an organization to benefit from the firm's donated services, visit: cushingterrell.com/social-action/

Cushing Terrell was founded in 1938 on the belief that integrating architecture, engineering, and design opens the doors for deepened relationships and enhanced creativity. This foundation continues to define the multi-disciplinary firm today. Driven by empathy, the team works to design systems and spaces that help people live their best lives, achieve their visions, and enjoy healthy, sustainable built environments.

