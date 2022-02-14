Introhive Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Sales Performance Management

FREDERICTON, NB, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive , the fastest-growing AI-powered sales and revenue acceleration platform, today announced the company has been named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Sales Performance Management in Q1 2022. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations.

Introhive's AI-powered SaaS platform is designed to help organizations realize the full value of their relationships and underutilized data across their business. The company's unique blend of solutions – working collaboratively with CRM, marketing automation and BI technologies – allows the platform to service some of the largest brands in the world, while still helping small and mid-sized businesses flourish with the help of relationship intelligence and CRM automation.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Constellation Research as the only Relationship Intelligence company to be included on the 2022 ShortList," said Jody Glidden , Introhive CEO and Founder. "Our success and this recognition would not be possible without the trust of our customers, the commitment of our partners, and the dedication and hard work of our team. Being included in third party research from a well-respected analyst firm like Constellation is a fantastic validation as we continue to define the future of Revenue Acceleration and the value it can unlock for our customers and partners."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

"The Great Refactoring is among us. Organizations must reconsider how they balance business models, work/life priorities, and new market conditions. Our analysts' recent updates to The ShortList™ reflect the top vendors that matter most to our network of buy side clients," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "As leaders make the tough decisions in vendor selection, we hope The ShortList™ speeds the decision-making process and helps buyers find the right partners to enable their business success."

For more information, visit www.introhive.ai

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered sales and relationship intelligence platform, with the single largest revenue acceleration deployment in the world. Trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands, including PwC, Clark Nexsen, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Colliers International, and Plante Moran, the company has been recognized with 2019, 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Canada Awards , 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Fast 500™ North America Awards , 2020 and 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards , and is Great Place to Work® certified in Canada. Introhive's AI-powered SaaS platform seeks to enable organizations to realize the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive has grown to 350+ employees with 10 global office locations, supporting 250,000+ customers in over 90 different countries around the world.

more at www.introhive.ai

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

Media Inquiries:

Renee Maler

Philosophy PR + Marketing

For Introhive

510.499.9746

renee@philosophypr.com

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered sales and relationship intelligence platform, with the single largest revenue acceleration deployment in the world (PRNewsfoto/Introhive) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Introhive