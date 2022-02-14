Connecticut Foodshare Receives $185,000 in Hunger Relief Support through Bank of America COVID-19 Employee Booster Initiative

WALLINGFORD, Conn., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America today announced a $185,000 donation worth 370,000 meals to their longtime partner, Connecticut Foodshare (formerly Connecticut Food Bank & Foodshare), to help address food insecurity in the region. Bank of America donated $100 for each bank employee who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine and notified the bank before the end of January. The company made an additional contribution to address the increased need experienced by hunger relief organizations across the country. According to Connecticut Foodshare, more than 428,000 people across the state, including 110,000 children, are food insecure. As the pandemic continues, hunger relief organizations throughout Connecticut face ongoing challenges due to increased demands for their services and rising food prices. Connecticut Foodshare is seeing an increase of up to 40% on specific food items.

"I am incredibly grateful to Connecticut Foodshare for standing by each of our residents who needed them throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and know they will continue to serve our families well," said Governor Ned Lamont. "The partnership they have forged with Bank of America is exactly the type of partnership we need to continue this recovery. I also want to thank every Connecticut resident who continues to do the right thing to get vaccinated and boosted, and has put us in a place to be one of the most vaccinated states in the country. It's because of you, and collaborations like this that we're on the road to recovery."

Through their employee booster initiative, Bank of America is supporting its employees' health and safety while addressing one of the most critical needs in local communities: food insecurity. Bank of America committed to donating a minimum of $25,000 in each of the company's 93 markets to local nonprofit partners as part of its vaccine booster effort. Because vaccination boosters and reporting are voluntary and additional company contributions are reflected in the final amount, actual donation amounts differ from the number of boosters reported by bank employees. Nationally, through this program, Bank of America provided over $10.6 million in funding for food banks across the communities it serves, including $185,000 in Connecticut.

"Bank of America has always encouraged our employees to get involved in charitable pursuits with paid time off, various volunteer opportunities, and a matching gifts program," said Joe Gianni, President, Bank of America Greater Hartford. "It has been extraordinary to watch our teammates come together on this unique booster initiative that helps strengthen our community's health and safety as well as supporting a cause that impacts so many individuals and families in our state."

"The ongoing pandemic continues to put increased strain on food security for individuals and families across the state," said Bill Tommins, President, Bank of America Southern Connecticut. "This program is a dual investment in our community and our teammates, supporting the overall health and wellness of the region. Our longstanding partner, Connecticut Foodshare, is a vital resource for fighting food insecurity, and we're committed to supporting their efforts to provide for those in need."

Connecticut Foodshare works with a combined network of over 700 partner programs to ensure families in every county have meals on their tables. Last year, Connecticut Foodshare distributed enough food to provide nearly 47 million meals through hunger relief programs, including food pantries, community kitchens, and emergency shelters, while working on long-term solutions that address food insecurity. In addition to providing services that address immediate needs, Connecticut Foodshare collaborates with policymakers, anti-hunger organizations, and the broader community to build effective long-term solutions to end hunger.

"With rising food prices creating a greater demand for our services, Bank of America's support could not have come at a better time," said Jason Jakubowski, President & CEO, Connecticut Foodshare. "The bank is an extraordinary partner, and their employee booster initiative is another example of their investment in our organization as well as their dedication to our neighbors who are in need."

Connecticut Foodshare and Bank of America share a 22-year-old partnership and regularly work together on initiatives throughout the state - many bank employees are regular volunteers with the organization. Bank of America hosts the annual Turkey Tuesday in partnership with Connecticut Foodshare, the single largest Thanksgiving day collection. Throughout the tenure of their relationship, Bank of America has donated over $1 million dollars in funding hunger relief organizations statewide.

The company has encouraged staff to get COVID-19 vaccinations since summer 2021 and has offered incentives such as paid time-off and $500 credits towards health benefit premiums. In partnership with local nonprofits, Bank of America has also distributed more than 38 million masks, 41,000 cases of hand sanitizer, and 11 million gloves in local communities as part of its ongoing efforts to address health-related disparities accelerated by the pandemic.

Connecticut Foodshare is the food bank serving all of Connecticut and a member of the national Feeding America network. Last year, Connecticut Foodshare distributed enough food to provide nearly 47 million meals through a network of more than 700 community-based hunger relief programs, including food pantries, community kitchens, and emergency shelters, while also working on long-term solutions to food insecurity. Thousands of volunteers help power the work of Connecticut Foodshare. Last year, they gave more than 62,000 hours of service.

