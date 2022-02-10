Power Knot Biodigester Used as Waste Solution in Expo 2020 Dubai

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that its LFC-500 biodigester is currently being used as an organic waste solution at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai is a universal exposition that links innovation, technology, art, and culture. It is currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. Dubai's World Expo features pavilions from more than 190 countries, showcasing the latest in innovation, technology, and dining. Around 150 restaurants feature a wide variety of food from street food to fine dining.

Expo 2020 also incorporates a new focus on sustainable eating design and concept. Organic waste can be placed inside the LFC-500 biodigester. The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are typically installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different models that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste.

"Waste reduction at large scale events is costly and labor intensive," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "The LFC biodigester has helped reduce the menial labor of handling and transporting food offsite from Expo 2020. The onsite solution helps staff focus on maintaining sanitation for attendees."

Compared with alternative technologies, there is no residual as all waste is digested. It is converted to water and safely disposed of to the sewage system. The electrical energy (kWh) used is less than 2% of competing alternatives that dry the waste and create a powder that is dried waste food that needs to be disposed of.

LFC biodigesters are currently being utilized in the Middle East at the Dubai Municipality, Beeah, RAK Waste Management Authority Headquarters, Hilton, Marriott, Rotana, Mandarin Hotel Group, and the Microsoft Dubai office.

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California and have installations in six continents.

