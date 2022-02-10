Galaxy Semiconductor to Acquire Ippon Innovation

Acquisition will bring together Ippon's Data Science Expertise, Patented Algorithms, and Galaxy's State of the Art Data Management systems.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Semiconductor, Inc. announces today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ippon Innovation of Toulouse, France, a provider of unique Advanced Statistics and AI Algorithms for improving Reliability, Quality, Yield, & Efficiency for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and other industries.

Galaxy Semiconductor Logo (PRNewsfoto/Galaxy Semiconductor, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Based in Toulouse, Ippon was founded by Dr. François Bergeret in 2007, leveraging his 15 years of experience as a Statistician and Zero-Defect Manager at Motorola and Freescale (now NXP). Dr. Bergeret and his team have built Ippon into a successful IP company, with flagship customers such as Microchip, ST Microelectronics, Soitec, Sanofi, & Pierre Fabre, among others.

"With this acquisition, we'll be adding a portfolio of unique & powerful IP to Galaxy's data management solutions. In addition, we'll be onboarding some positively brilliant Data Scientists and Software Developers." said Wes Smith, CEO of Galaxy. "Having worked in partnership with Ippon for several years, we're looking forward to announcing new products in the very near future incorporating Ippon technology that will bring unique and differentiated value to our customers."

"Galaxy is a logical choice to leverage and commercialize Ippon's Intellectual Property" according to Dr. Bergeret. "Galaxy's data systems and strong relationships across a long list of customers will provide some new and exciting opportunities to grow our businesses. I'm looking forward to continuing to develop innovative solutions and strong synergies with the Galaxy family."

Ippon Products that will be integrated into the Galaxy Software suite include:

CHAM – Industry 4.0 Predictive Maintenance . A powerful system for evaluating time series sensor, process, and/or metrology data to identify subtle yet valuable signals significantly reducing unscheduled downtime.

GAT – Improve Quality & Reliability . An unsupervised method that evaluates all data simultaneously to identify anomalous and potentially risky product, reducing field failures and RMA's

YETI – Root Cause Identification. A proven algorithm for identifying the Root Causes of anomalous behavior in complex processes.

Customers for these products include microelectronic device designers and manufacturers serving various industries such as computer hardware, high-voltage automotive electronics, telecommunications, gaming, and medical devices. Customers also include aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and nuclear power.

About Galaxy

Originally founded in 1998, Galaxy Semiconductor Solutions is a premier provider of data analytics solutions to over 120 customers in the semiconductor industry. Galaxy's well-established SaaS portfolio delivers easy to use Characterization, Yield Management and Reliability solutions primarily for the semiconductor industry.

About Ippon Innovation

Ippon is a team of high-level Data Scientists working in the semiconductor, pharmaceutical and other industries designing and delivering innovative solutions for process and product development, predictive maintenance, yield optimization, & outliers' detection. Ippon collaborates with Toulouse University and participates in EU Innovation Initiatives for Research and Development.

