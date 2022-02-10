Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) to Invite Famous Catering Brand in Dubai, Lang Xian Catering to Enter "Color World APP"

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence ("AI") in the entertainment industry, announces today that a well-known catering brand in Dubai, [Lang Xian Catering ] ("Lang Xian Catering") will be featured in the beta version of the metaverse platform Color World App in its upcoming official launch on January 28th, 2022.

The metaverse beta version of Color World App will dedicate Dubai as the representative city to display the virtual reality and metaverse contents. In order to create a world comparable to reality in general, Color Star will introduce various types of businesses and brands to join it and build a 3D headquarter for it while establishing more virtual trading scenarios and models. Lang Xian Catering with a great reputation in Dubai will officially be invited to enter the Color World App, becoming the first catering company to be stationed there.

Lang Xian Catering has been a hot spot in Dubai. As a catering business with physical stores, Lang Xian Catering plans to set up more physical stores in the future and extend its development goals to the Internet. This prospect of development coincides with Color Star. Through the cooperation between the two parties, customers can not only order food online in the future, but also experience the integration of online and offline, which is the new development trend of this catering company. For Color Star, the entry of this catering company can transform the roles of Color Star members and Lang Xian Catering consumers. At the same time, the Color World App can conduct virtual transactions, influencer livestreaming, e-commerce marketing, and food sharing sessions to better integrate into various aspects such as offline physical experience. As the launch is approaching, more and more companies are stationed in the metaverse platform Color World App. Because in the Color World metaverse, it is no longer a traditional online browsing experience, instead, it involves more interaction and communication and is essentially a novel experience enabled by technology. The users of the Color World App can meet and chat, shop and eat, watch celebrity performances, join live webcasts, and the like in the future. With the entry of various corporate brands, in addition to enriching the platform of Color World App, more people will be attracted to sign up as members.

Lucas Capetian, CEO of Color Star Technology said: "We have identified many companies to be stationed in the Color World App. Such an arrangement can provide our members with more rich and colorful technological experiences. At the same time, we can also bring unlimited business opportunities to these companies. For Color Star, our profits come from our users and related sectors. As the number of users of Color World App increases, it is equivalent to building a large consumer base in it. For companies that have already stationed in the Color World App, we can carry out more in-depth cooperation with them in related business sectors."

