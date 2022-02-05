Global Times: 'History will engrave this stroke'

BEIJING, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday night, as a "big snowflake" symbolizing human unity lifted an environmentally friendly Olympic torch, Beijing, the world's first "double Olympic city," once again welcomed old and new friends from all over the world with open arms within a span of 14 years.



The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, the first major global sports event held as scheduled since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is of symbolic significance to both China and the world.



As Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out, "history will engrave this stroke."



The water of the Yellow River rushed down, the five Olympic rings broke through the ice, and the snowflakes merged into one... In a romantic story of ice and snow, the opening ceremony once again amazed the world. It refreshes glorious memories of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and inspires the emotional resonance of mankind to "come together for a shared future."



At the opening ceremony, people saw the poetic scene of "snowflakes as big as a table," and also felt the sentiment of "building a community with a shared future for mankind." Amid changes and a pandemic unseen in a century, the Beijing Games demonstrates the unity and resilience of mankind, and also brings joy and hope to the world.



"The Olympic Games are maybe the most complex event on this planet," International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach once said. "There are a lot of pieces in this huge and very difficult jigsaw puzzle." It can be imagined how difficult it is to organize the Games amid the pandemic.



But China has overcome one difficulty after another and fulfilled its solemn promise to the world. By delivering a simple, safe and splendid event, China demonstrated that choosing Beijing as the host city "really is a safe choice," as Bach said. The international community once again witnessed that the Chinese people's words can be counted on and China can be trusted.



From 2008 to 2022, China hosted two Olympic Games, both at critical moments when the world faces major challenges. Whether in dealing with the global financial crisis back then or in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic now, China's contribution to the world is obvious to all.



As President Xi pointed out, from "One World, One Dream" in 2008 to "Together for a Shared Future" in 2022, China has taken an active part in the Olympic Movement and consistently championed the Olympic spirit. China is committed to pursuing the Olympic ideal with concrete actions.



As the Winter Olympics kicks off, 346 million Chinese people have participated in ice and snow sports. China has achieved its goal of engaging 300 million people in winter sports ahead of schedule. China's innovative exploration and contribution are changing the world's ice and snow sports landscape.



This is why Bach made the judgment that the Beijing Games will become a dividing line in the history of world ice and snow sports. For China, promoting national fitness and building a sports powerhouse is accelerating with the convening of the Winter Olympic Games.



Meanwhile, China has achieved excellent results in terms of both preparation for the Winter Olympics and local development, creating a new model for the sustainable development of the Olympic Games and the region.



Chongli of Hebei Province was still a poor county at the end of 2015, but now it has been lifted out of poverty, with one out of every five local residents making a living out of the "snow industry." Shougang, an old industrial site, has transformed into a new Olympic landmark. "Water Cube" has turned into "Ice Cube," the venue for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games has become a vivid example of reusing the Olympic wealth.



China pledged to hold the Games in a "green, inclusive, open and clean" manner, which enriches the Olympic culture and contributes Chinese wisdom and Chinese solutions to the world.



February 4 is not only the opening day of the Winter Olympics, but also marks the Chinese solar term "lichun" - beginning of spring, which means the recovery of life on earth and represents rebirth and hope.



Currently, the COVID-19 pandemic is still spreading and geopolitical games are also heating up in certain areas. The desire of the international community to overcome difficulties and forge ahead has never been stronger.



We expect the gathering under the Olympic rings to become the "light at the end of the tunnel." We firmly believe that the Beijing Games is a historical moment to display human unity, resilience and global cooperation. We wish the athletes will achieve good results under the new Olympic motto "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together."

SOURCE Global Times