Public History Research Lab Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the American Association for State and Local History's Public History Research Lab celebrated its one-year anniversary. Established in February 2021 to conduct research on the U.S. public history community and the role of history in American life, the Lab provides actionable data and insights to improve practice among history professionals across the country and to strengthen the effectiveness of history advocates.

Amid contentious national conversations about what history is and how it should be taught, and as the nation begins to prepare for its 250th anniversary in 2026, the Lab has carried out several major projects over the past year to better understand major issues facing history museums and the nature of public engagement with our field.

Our "Reframing History" project, funded by the Andrew W. Mellon-foundation, did a deep dive to understand Americans' perceptions of history and to develop more effective ways to communicate the value of history. Our final report and recommendations will be published in late February.

We conducted a census of U.S. history organizations, supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities, which will document the incredible size and scope of the country's history organizations. Findings are forthcoming on May 18 , for International Museums Day.

The Research Lab also continues to produce the National Visitation Report, an annual assessment of year-to-year visitation trends at history institutions. The 2022 survey is open now with findings forthcoming this summer.

These projects help advance knowledge about the nation's history community while also advancing professional practice. The Lab's research reports are supplemented with professional development offerings like workshops and webinars to help staff and volunteers at history museums, historical societies, and other history institutions convert research findings into action.

For more information about the Public History Research Lab, visit: AASLH.org/research.

About AASLH

The American Association for State and Local History (AASLH), a national nonprofit professional association, headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, provides leadership and resources to help the history community thrive and make the past more meaningful for all people. We believe that critical engagement with history enables people to better understand the world around them and develop solutions for the future. AASLH publishes books, technical publications, a quarterly magazine, conducts research on the field, and maintains numerous affinity communities and committees serving a broad range of constituents across the historical community, from history museums to historical societies to historic sites. The association also sponsors an annual meeting, regional and national training in-person workshops, and online training. For more information about AASLH and the community of 21,000 history organizations we serve, visit www.aaslh.org.

