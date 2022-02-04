SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm is pleased to announce it has won a Golden Gavel Award for the third year in a row. The award was presented to the firm for its 2022 commercial titled "Sharpies." Each year, the National Trial Lawyers host the Golden Gavel Awards to recognize exceptional marketing work in the legal industry. Morse accepted this year's award for his 30-second TV commercial during the 2022 National Trial Lawyers Summit held in Miami, Florida, January 30th – February 2nd.

Mike Morse of Mike Morse Law Firm with Ross Lerner of Lerner Advertising accepted this year’s Golden Gavel Award for best 30-second TV commercial. Each year, the National Trial Lawyers host the Golden Gavel Awards to recognize exceptional marketing work in the legal industry. (PRNewswire)

"This is truly an honor for our firm. We are so excited to have received our third Golden Gavel Award," said Mike Morse. "Making the commercial was fun, but the positive response from the community was the most rewarding part."

Mike Morse Law Firm has been collaborating with Lerner Advertising to produce their commercials for the past nine years. With the contributions of the creative minds at Lerner, Morse won his first Golden Gavel Award for a 30-second TV commercial called "Ambulance Chaser" in 2020 and his second Golden Gavel Award for a 60-second TV commercial titled "Masked Mike" in 2021.

Watch this year's award-winning TV commercial here: https://www.855mikewins.com/personal-injury-lawyer/mike-morse-wins-golden-gavel-award-for-best-30-second-tv-commercial/

About Mike Morse Law Firm



Since 1995, the Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian and motorcycle accidents as well as Social Security disability claims. They are experts in Michigan's No-Fault Act. Since opening their doors in 1995, the firm has won over one billion dollars for its clients. Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases throughout the state of Michigan, with a main office in Southfield. To learn more, call (855) 645-3946 or visit www.855mikewins.com.

