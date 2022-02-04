HIBA MONA ANVER, ERICKSON IMMIGRATION GROUP PARTNER, AWARDED 2022 DIVERSITY IN BUSINESS HONOR BY WASHINGTON BUSINESS JOURNAL

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Immigration Group ("EIG"), a leading business immigration law firm, is delighted to announce that Hiba Mona Anver, Shareholder and Partner, is a Washington Business Journal Diversity in Business Award honoree.

The 15th annual program celebrates diversity and inclusion in the workforce and honors inspiring business leaders of color in Greater Washington. Hiba is one of 25 exceptional Washington area leaders recognized for their leadership and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion professionally and in their contributions to the community.

Named one of the top immigration attorneys for start-ups by Business Insider, Hiba is widely respected within the immigration field for her contributions and leadership. She is a sought-after voice in the media and public forums. In December 2021, she joined The George Washington University College of Law's Adjunct Faculty as Professorial Lecturer in Law.

Hiba is the first woman, person of color, and first-generation American to lead an internal legal team within EIG. In October 2021, she became an equal shareholder and Partner of EIG — a 50% minority-female-owned law firm. At EIG, Hiba established the Women in the Law (WIL) group, which provides opportunities for other female-identifying attorneys and colleagues. The WIL speaker series featuring a diverse roster of female speakers.

She is the partner Co-Chair of EIG's pro bono efforts, and she provides guidance and opportunities to the volunteer-led committee and leads by example. She regularly volunteers as a mentor and speaker to young women through the Public Leadership Education Network (PLEN) DC. Hiba is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and National Association of Women Lawyers.

"It is an amazing honor to be recognized by the Washington Business Journal with this award. As a woman of color, I have always wanted to identify and eliminate bias and do my part to make the journey easier for others and, as a result, an award for Diversity in Business from such an esteemed institution absolutely means the world to me," said Hiba Anver.

Hiba will be honored at the Washington Business Journal Diversity in Business Event on March 24, 2022. For more information about the WBJ Diversity in Business awards, please visit The Washington Business Journal.

About Erickson Immigration Group

Erickson Immigration Group ("EIG"), founded in 1987, is a leading business immigration law firm. EIG provides comprehensive business immigration, global migration, and compliance solutions that enable companies to hire the best and brightest talent from around the world. The firm represents clients ranging from Fortune 500s to cutting-edge start-ups and provides them with EIG's signature Perfect Plus service — dedicated legal teams offering remarkable service and clear communication, innovative technology systems, and the highest level of information and data security. EIG, with multiple offices in the United States, EMEA, and APAC, partners with clients' mobility, HR, legal, and other teams (and their vendors) to "get to yes." Learn more at www.eiglaw.com.

