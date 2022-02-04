Aerotek Receives ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards for Superior Service For seventh consecutive year, Aerotek earns dual designation for its industry-leading customer satisfaction rating

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading talent solutions provider, announced today that it has been recognized with ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards. Each year, Best of Staffing recognizes firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality in the staffing industry, based exclusively on ratings provided by clients and placed talent.

Diamond Awards are presented to firms that have been recognized as Best of Staffing for at least five consecutive years, a select group of less than 1% of all U.S. staffing firms. Based entirely on evaluations by customers, 2022 marks the third year in a row that Aerotek has earned Diamond Award honors for client and talent satisfaction.

"We are committed to providing our clients and contract employees the highest level of service. While we will always strive for continuous improvement, we view the Diamond Awards as an important checkpoint and testament to our team's hard work and long-standing promise for excellence," said Aerotek President, Tom Kelly. "Undoubtedly, the past few years have created unprecedented challenges for our clients, contract employees and staff. We are proud to have proven our ability to evolve our offerings and meet workforce challenges head on through our unparalleled service."

Aerotek was named Best of Staffing through direct feedback from more than 21 percent of candidates and 29 percent of clients. Aerotek earned industry-leading satisfaction ratings of:

Nine or 10 out of 10 from nearly 63.4% percent of its clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 41%

Nine or 10 out of 10 from nearly 72.7% percent of its placed candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 40%

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"

Since 2016, Aerotek has earned dual designations from Best of Staffing for client and talent satisfactions. To learn more about Aerotek, please visit Aerotek.com.

About Aerotek

Our People Are Everything™. For more than 35 years, Aerotek® Inc. has built a reputation for providing the highest-quality staffing and workforce management solutions. With deep expertise in the manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation and facility management industries, we partner with 13,000 clients and more than 200,000 light industrial and skilled trades contract employees every year. Our people-focused approach connects quality talent with meaningful work and continuous opportunities. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 250 offices across North America. Aerotek is an operating company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

