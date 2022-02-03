Statement from PointsBet Canada on licensing status in Ontario

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Scott Vanderwel, Chief Executive Officer, and Chantal Cipriano, Vice-President, Legal, Compliance & People on the licensing of PointsBet Canada by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

"Since day one, we have remained genuine to our promise of building a Canadian sportsbook, with Canadian employees, for the Canadian market. Today's approval of PointsBet Canada as a licensed sportsbook in Ontario effective April 4, 2022, is a momentous step in unveiling our authentically Canadian gaming experience to the province. In just 60 days, PointsBet Canada's unmatched speed and ease of use, unrivalled in-game betting capabilities, and unique local partnerships will bring Ontario sports fans a new, responsible, and dynamic form of sports betting and entertainment." - Scott Vanderwel, Chief Executive Officer, PointsBet Canada

"We are proud to be one of the first iGaming operators regulated by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. It demonstrates the confidence that regulators have in our ability to deliver an innovative, safe, and responsible experience to Ontario consumers. We look forward to applying our expertise from Australia and the United States to help build a trusted, competitive, regulated iGaming market in Ontario, establishing an important foundation for our nation." - Chantal Cipriano, Vice-President, Legal, Compliance & People, PointsBet Canada

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

