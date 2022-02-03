PHYSICIAN'S WEEKLY ANNOUNCES CHRISTY TETTERTON AS CHIEF STRATEGY AND MARKETING OFFICER

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Weekly, a leading source of trusted medical information for healthcare providers at the point of care, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christy Tetterton as Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, in a newly created role reporting to CEO, Greg Jackson. Tetterton has direct responsibility for the Editorial, Marketing and Customer Recruitment and Success departments.

Tetterton brings more than 20 years' experience as a strategic advisor to Physician's Weekly. She has profitably managed multi-channel, healthcare professional (HCP) and patient brands that generated over $40 million and she has created or taken more than 25 health-related products to market.

In this new position, Tetterton's primary objective is to maximize engagement across all of Physician's Weekly stakeholders: doctors, nurses, office managers, patients, pharmaceutical advertisers and media agencies. She will be responsible for the digital content strategy, new products, partnerships, as well as increasing thought leadership and partnership opportunities.

"Christy has an incredible breadth of healthcare media experience, specifically digital product innovation for both clinicians and patients," said Greg Jackson, CEO of Physician's Weekly. "She is a proven strategic thinker and solutions-oriented leader, and we are excited to have her expertise as we continue to pursue our aggressive growth plans."

"I am excited to work with Greg and his team at Physician's Weekly, a respected medical publisher that has such a unique value proposition for engaging with clinicians at the point of care," explained Tetterton. "I love helping businesses realize their growth potential and am eager to dive deeper into what our HCP and patient needs are across all of our channels to create useful products and drive engagement."

About Physician's Weekly ( www.physiciansweekly.com )

For nearly 40 years, Physician's Weekly LLC, has been a trusted source of medical news and education for healthcare professionals. The company's unique wallboard publication—the cornerstone of its success—is located in more than 33,000 top medical institutions and group practices across the US. Physician's Weekly offers in-depth interviews with respected experts in the industry who weigh in on landmark research and trending topics affecting the medical community, medical conference and meeting coverage, as well as accredited continuing education activities.

