WIND CHASER PROJECT Terminating Site Certificate

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perennial Power Holdings (Perennial), an investor, owner and operator of power generation plants in North America, is taking steps to terminate its Site Certificate for the Wind Chaser Project. Perennial will examine various legal and regulatory requirements required to terminate the Site Certificate for the Wind Chaser power generating project.

"We remain convinced that the Wind Chaser technology we proposed is both sound and in the best interests of Oregon and its residents in terms of protecting the Oregon grid and its customers from potential future power disruptions," stated J.J. Jamieson, Vice President of Operations and Development at Perennial.

"We are disappointed that the current environment for such new projects makes it difficult for us to continue investing in these plans."

Wind Chaser would have been a critical backup energy facility for Oregon. The project would have operated when necessary to maintain the reliability of the electrical grid, primarily during peak demand times and when renewable (variable) resources were not meeting residential and commercial demands.

With energy demands ever increasing in the region, it is imperative to continue to consider how to provide clean energy sources that have minimal impact upon the environment. Wind Chaser would have relied upon the least polluting of the hydrocarbons sources, natural gas, to help the region transition to a green-based energy future.

Wind Chaser could have been a bridge to the future, bringing reliability to the grid during the transition to more renewable energy.

About Perennial Power Holdings

Perennial owns, operates and manages power plants throughout North America, leveraging the unique advantage of a globally integrated Japanese trading company with industry-oriented expertise, focusing on conventional and geothermal power generating technologies, as well as on enhancement of reliable power grids, including energy storage. To contribute to community development and local economies toward a sustainable society, Perennial supports key infrastructure in the local community through long-term contribution and inclusive solutions to stakeholders.

View original content:

SOURCE Perennial Power Holdings, Inc.