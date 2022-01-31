InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy & Eye-Catching Christmas Tree (TLS-103)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and beautiful way to display a Christmas tree at home," said an inventor, from Ocala, Fla., "so I invented the HOLOGRAM CHRISTMAS TREE. My design enables you to create a personalized holiday tree without the hassle and mess."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to display and decorate a Christmas tree. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lift or clean up after a traditional tree. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance the appearance of a room. The invention features an eye-catching and environmentally friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

