ELKEM SILICONES LAUNCHES ONLINE STOREFRONT FOR ADVANCED MOLD MAKING PRODUCTS

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem Silicones announces it has launched a new online storefront that offers silicone mold making rubber products readily available for purchase in convenient package sizes.

Now, at www.elkemsiliconesstore.com, customers in the U.S. and Canada can easily and quickly source quart and gallon size packaging of market leading silicone mold making rubbers, with express shipment options available.

A broad range of silicone rubbers are available on this new storefront including BLUESIL™ RTV 3040, BLUESIL™ V-330, BLUESIL™ RTV 1065 and more. These silicones can be used in a wide range of end applications such as prototyping, serial manufacturing, special effects, model making, medical training aids, jewelry making, sculpting, candle making and home crafts.

"Elkem is committed to advancing our product reach in the digital marketplace," according to Jeff Moser, regional market manager at Elkem Silicones. "Our new e-commerce portal allows interested end users to directly access our mold making product lineup with easy ordering and quick delivery of small package quantities."

Elkem Silicones has partnered with OctoChem, a provider of product sample services including repackaging, warehousing and logistics, to create and launch this new online storefront that enables customers to choose from standard kits packages or purchase individual components depending upon their needs.

For more information about Elkem's range of silicone mold making products, please visit our online store or call (866) 474-6342.

About Elkem Silicones

Elkem Silicones has more than 4 200 employees dedicated to delivering your potential by providing you innovative silicone solutions with a personal touch. Elkem Silicones, a division of Elkem, is a global leader in fully integrated silicone manufacturing, operating 14 multi-functional manufacturing sites and 13 Research & Innovation centers around the globe. Elkem Silicones offers a full range of silicone technologies for diverse specialty markets including aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, energy, healthcare, paper, personal care and textiles. Elkem Silicones is committed to create new, innovative and green solutions and business models that promote a sustainable future. www.elkem.com

About Elkem ASA

Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of advanced material solutions shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 6,800 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2020, Elkem was rated among the world's top 5% on climate and achieved an operating income of NOK 24.7 billion. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK). www.elkem.com

About OctoChem

OctoChem is a "Sample Fulfillment" company, and we package and distribute samples for our clients in the Chemicals Industry. We are located in Vandalia, IL and serve more than 140 Chemicals' Industry clients on both a Domestic and International basis in a wide variety of markets. Our facilities and systems have been designed to meet the challenge of providing superior sampling programs to our clients. All samples are packaged in the sizes and containers specified by our clients and in keeping with specific client guidelines established to properly store, handle and protect the quality and integrity of client product. For additional information, please visit us at www.octochem.com

Press Contact: Karen O'Keefe, Karen.okeefe@elkem.com +1 609-658-5458

