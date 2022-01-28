SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Avalara, Inc. - AVLR

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

