Civic Federal Credit Union Announces Firefighter, Foster Dad as Winner of Hybrid F-150 Truck

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Civic Federal Credit Union , a digital-first financial services firm serving North Carolina's local government employees and their families today announced firefighter Michael Cary as the winner of a 2021 Hybrid Ford F-150 truck, the prize from its Torque & Pork contest. The announcement was made today at the NC Association of Fire Chiefs Mid-Winter Chiefs Conference in Concord, NC.

Michael Cary, a firefighter at Enka-Candler Fire and Rescue in Buncombe County, a newlywed, and foster dad is the winner of a 2021 Hybrid Ford F-150 truck, the main prize from the Civic Federal Credit Union Torque & Pork contest. (PRNewswire)

Michael Cary, a firefighter of eight years, is a newlywed and foster dad with a heart of service. He has spent the last three years with the Enka-Candler Fire & Rescue in Buncombe County. "I always enter contests and never win," said Cary. "The timing couldn't be more perfect; we are adopting our two small foster children this month. It's just so perfect for our family."

In October, firefighter Cary spoke with a colleague about the Civic contest and half-jokingly said, "let's win this truck." He opened a Civic checking account and started earning entries using his debit card. When he was notified by Civic about his win, Cary thought it was a joke. "I called back a few times—just to make sure it was legit and it wasn't a joke. I thought it was a prank, I just couldn't believe it. I am so grateful to Civic for this to happen in my life at this moment."

Civic Federal Credit Union is dedicated to serving the needs of Fire Service and Rescue departments across North Carolina. The firm recently expanded its partnership with the NC Association of Fire Chiefs (NCAFC), the premier association for fire service officer & executive leadership development. The partnership will help broaden on-going executive training, networking opportunities, and leadership programming. In addition, funding helped support educational sessions and the luncheon at the annual Mid-Winter Chief's Conference on January 25-29, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina.

