RECKITT EARNS 95 OUT OF 100 IN HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN FOUNDATION'S 2022 CORPORATE EQUALITY INDEX ON LGBTQ+ WORKPLACE EQUALITY

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckitt, a global consumer products company, has received a score of 95 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the foremost benchmarking survey and report in the United States measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Reckitt (PRNewsfoto/RB) (PRNewswire)

Stephanie Huckel, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Lead at Reckitt, North America said: "At Reckitt, we've made it our priority to foster a more diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that provides every individual with a genuine sense of belonging. By participating in the CEI and connecting with our employees, we've gained valuable insights into ways we can evolve to create an even more inclusive and affirming workplace for our employees."

Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training added: "When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically. We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere."

Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Reckitt

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more or get in touch with us at reckitt.com/us.

* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

About Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reckitt