Lassen Peak Appoints Dr. Cedric L. Alexander to its Advisory Committee Former Chief of Police and member of U.S. President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lassen Peak announces the appointment of Dr. Cedric L. Alexander to its advisory committee. Dr. Alexander has over forty years in law enforcement. Throughout his career, he has been pivotal in reforming troubled police departments and restoring trust between departments and their communities, including leadership roles ranging from Chief of Police in Rochester, NY to Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety in DeKalb County, GA.

Dr. Cedric L. Alexander (PRNewswire)

"Law enforcement advancements that provide benefit to both police and society will become an expectation of the public."

Dr. Alexander remains front and center of the explosive nexus of race and policing, posing the hard questions about systemic racism, gun safety, and police reform. His credentials qualify him at all levels of City, State, and Federal government, including former roles that include:

U.S. President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing

Federal Security Director of the Department of Homeland Security

Deputy Commissioner of the State of New York Dept. of Criminal Justice Services

President of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

Law Enforcement Analyst for MSNBC

Lassen Peak's advisory committee consists of nationally-recognized experts to address critically important issues such as civil rights, law enforcement policy and procedure, and key community perspectives as it relates to the introduction of Lassen Peak's upcoming products. The committee will provide insight and guidance into the methods and application of Lassen Peak's ground-breaking concealed weapon detection technology throughout its development, currently targeted for introduction to law enforcement departments and agencies in 2023.

Dr. Alexander states "law enforcement advancements that provide benefit to both police and society will become an expectation of the public. They will become a part of the police reform that is being demanded, and our mission is to ensure that Lassen Peak's products become beneficial for all stakeholders seeking to improve the safety within their respective communities."

Lassen Peak Chairman of the Board and CEO, Hatch Graham, states "As one of the most qualified, experienced, and highest-profile law enforcement leaders in America, Cedric is an ideal addition to Lassen Peak's advisory committee as we collectively shape the product roadmap to deliver solutions for safer law enforcement procedures within our communities." Lassen Peak is developing handheld technology that will allow highly accurate weapon detection to be conducted anywhere in the field, at a reasonably safe distance, and without physical contact – all while providing safeguards that protect civil rights and privacy, and while offering a path to a greater level of accountability than today's manual concealed weapons searches.

About Lassen Peak

Lassen Peak is a Seattle-area startup founded in 2019, which comprises a unique blend of industry technology leaders in ultra-highspeed wireless, imaging radar, geo-positioning and other technologies, public safety veterans in law enforcement, military, and high fan-volume entertainment industries, and civil rights and social justice leaders. Matching advanced technologies with the need for a transformation in public safety solutions in the field, the team is committed to providing law enforcement and society with safe and less contentious alternatives to the legacy methods of identifying concealed dangerous objects and weapons.

