Hestan Culinary Celebrates Notable Industry Accolades for Innovative Cookware

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hestan Culinary, the premium cookware brand designed with thoughtful innovation and meticulous craftsmanship for a lifetime of high-quality performance, is proud to announce it has received a Good Housekeeping 2021 Kitchen Gear Award for its NanoBond™ Titanium Stainless Steel Skillet and the 2021 GOOD DESIGN Award for its ProBond™ and CopperBond™ collections. These recent prestigious recognitions join Hestan Culinary's list of industry accolades, including the 2021 Red Dot Award for excellence in product design for its ProBond and CopperBond collections, validating the brand's commitment to high-durability, modern technology, and a lifetime of beautiful performance.

For Good Housekeeping's first-ever Kitchen Gear Awards, each winner was thoroughly tested for innovation, performance, ease of use, and timelessness by the Good Housekeeping Institute's team of culinary experts and analysts. GH experts evaluated more than 150 products in their Labs, and 660 consumer testers then put the products through their paces to see how they performed in real life settings. Hestan Culinary's NanoBond Titanium Stainless Steel Skillet was named a winner in the 'Trusty Tools' category as an expert go-to.

"Good Housekeeping's Kitchen Gear Awards were created to recognize culinary leaders for the most innovative and best-performing products in the space," said Good Housekeeping's Kitchen Appliances and Culinary Innovation Lab Director, Nicole Papantoniou. "I reach for Hestan Culinary's NanoBond Stainless Steel Skillet almost every time I cook. It heats evenly, withstands high temperatures, and is easy to clean."

Hestan Culinary's flagship NanoBond cookware currently holds 14 global patents and features a non-reactive 18/10 stainless steel interior cooking surface, and balanced and lighter-weight construction to allow for better control. In addition, there are flush rivets for easier cleaning and storage, sealed and flared rims that provide easy pouring, chef-tested handles that are ergonomically designed for a secure hold, a non-toxic titanium alloy surface produced in an environmentally-friendly process, and 20 percent greater cooking surface than traditional skillets. All Hestan Culinary cookware is induction compatible.

In similar respect, organized by The Chicago Athenaeum and the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, the GOOD DESIGN Awards bring awareness to leading designs and recognize industry leaders for consumer products manufactured around the world. Hestan Culinary's ProBond and CopperBond collections had the honor of being awarded in the household category.

The ProBond and CopperBond collections elevate every aspect of the culinary experience for both top chefs and home cooks. With the collections designed by Hestan Culinary's Founder and CEO, Stanley Cheng, and handcrafted in Italy, each piece is uniquely created to convey ultimate power and modern elegance in a beautiful and harmonious balance. The award-winning collections contain the following key features:

"Our team is honored and proud to be recognized by both Good Housekeeping and GOOD DESIGN for our innovations in cookware," said Cheng. "We work diligently to provide the most durable cookware in the world and to deliver truly brilliant culinary performance in home and restaurant kitchens alike."

About Hestan

Founded by cookware icon Stanley Cheng and made up of innovative chefs, vintners and engineers who are reinventing the way we cook, Hestan is a forward-thinking culinary company that stands for culinary innovation born in the Napa Valley. From the molecular structure of cookware to the technique of cooking itself, Hestan – which has been awarded 51 patents to date – is forging new culinary ground with thoughtful design and ceaseless passion.

In addition to Hestan Culinary for cookware, the growing portfolio of Hestan sub-brands includes: Hestan Vineyards - well-respected small-batch wines developed in Napa Valley; Hestan Smart Cooking - a guided cooking system that will forever change the cooking experience; and award-winning Hestan Commercial , Hestan Outdoor , and Hestan Residential . For more information, please visit http://www.Hestan.com .

