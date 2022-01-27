AGS ANNOUNCES PLAN TO REFINANCE ITS OUTSTANDING DEBT AND EXPAND ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY CAPACITY

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayAGS, Incorporated (NYSE: AGS) ("AGS" or the "Company") today announced plans to refinance its outstanding credit facilities and extend debt maturities. AGS intends to fully refinance its $521.2 million Term Loan Facility due 2024 and its $93.6 million Term Loan Facility due 2024. As part of the refinancing transaction, AGS intends to seek a new $575.0 million Term Loan Facility due 2029 and use a portion of the cash on its balance sheet. Additionally, the Company intends to refinance and upsize its undrawn $30 million Revolving Credit Facility due 2023 to a $40.0 million Revolving Credit Facility due 2027, which is expected to be undrawn at closing.

