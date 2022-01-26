<span class="legendSpanClass">QVC's Design, Development, and Global Sourcing Division Collaborates with the Fashion Designer's Creative Aesthetic and Love of Cooking to Create His First Signature Line of Cookware</span>

QVC and Jason Wu Launch J Jason Wu - The Culinary Experience <span class="legendSpanClass">QVC's Design, Development, and Global Sourcing Division Collaborates with the Fashion Designer's Creative Aesthetic and Love of Cooking to Create His First Signature Line of Cookware</span>

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, a leader in building brands through livestream video storytelling across multiple platforms, today announced the launch of J Jason Wu – The Culinary Experience, featuring a beautifully crafted collection of cookware and small appliances. J Jason Wu cookware is now available on QVC.com and will be featured on-air Wednesday, January 26 at 7 pm ET and on all QVC digital streaming platforms.

Wu's passion for cooking is highlighted through his social media channel @MrWuEats

Internationally recognized, award-winning fashion designer Jason Wu is constantly thinking about ways to innovate while preserving the beautiful traditions of the past. That applies not only to his fashion designs but also to his other favorite creative outlet – cooking. Wu's passion for cooking is highlighted through his social media channel @MrWuEats, gaining popularity because of the beautiful and equally delicious recipe photos.

"Growing up in a Taiwanese home and kitchen is a beautiful gift that I learned from my Mother. We bonded over family recipes handed down from generation to generation, and I learned it doesn't take much to make something delicious when you start with simple ingredients," Jason says of his love for cooking. "QVC's in-house product design and development team helped bring my passion to life, collaborating on what I feel are the kitchen essentials, but with a sleek and sophisticated design aesthetic that is true to my brand."

Leading with a form and function perspective, the J Jason Wu kitchen items feature staples such as:

12" Cast Aluminum 5-Layer Nonstick Everything Pan

6-Pc Stained Bamboo Utensil Set

12" Bamboo Steamer Insert w/Silicone Rim and Mat

8-Pc Cast Aluminum 5-Layer Nonstick Cookware Set

10" Cast Aluminum 5-Layer Nonstick Fry Pan

8" Cast Aluminum 5-Layer Nonstick Fry Pan

1.5-Cup Mini Rice Cooker w/Measuring Cup & Spoon

5.3-qt 1700W Air Fryer with Presets

1.7L Diamond Pattern SS Electric Kettle

"We have put a strong emphasis on continuing to grow our exclusive and proprietary home and culinary offerings at QVC with our uber-talented in-house product design and development team," says Rob Robillard, SVP of Merchandising Home, Culinary, Electronics, and Merchandising Operations at Qurate Retail Group. "We are ecstatic to bring Jason's sleek and sophisticated design to life for our consumers to enjoy both the product's functionality and its beauty."

For pricing and more information about this and other QVC collaborations, visit QVC.com.

About QVC®

QVC is a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via its 12 broadcast networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) includes QVC, HSN®, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is dedicated to providing a more human way to shop and is No. 1 in vCommerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com , follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn . QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

