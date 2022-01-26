Jiangsu launched 5 tourist routes to explore winter in Charm of Jiangsu

NANJING, China, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the coming of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Jiangsu has launched 5 tourist routes with Jiangnan characteristics during the period of the Spring Festival. Here, people can find the perfect experience between winter sports, hot springs, beautiful scenery, food and folk customs. Jiangsu welcomes the world tourists to feel the Charm of Jiangsu in winter in 5 different ways, according to the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

There is an area of 1,800 square meters of ice with an Olympic standard in Suzhou Industrial Park. It is the champion ice rink of Suzhou Center, a member of The Chinese Skating Association (CSA), The Chinese Ice Hockey Association (CIHA) and Ice Skating Institute of Asia (ISI) and a designated venue for the national figure skating grade test. This place has witnessed the growth of many "ice dancers", promoting the ice and snow movement to boil in "Charm of Jiangsu".

On the other side of Suzhou, there is a hot spring hotel that perfectly combines "Charm of Jiangsu" temperament with Thai style - Dusit Thani Wellness Resort. The water comes from natural geothermal hot springs more than 1,000 meters underground. In addition to soaking in hot springs, there are unforgettable Thai SPA, Thai cuisine, and stunning views of the twilight mountains.

In Suzhou, where people pay attention to "eating should be seasonal", the sense of ritual in winter starts with a pot of rich ingredients and a beautiful "Suzhou-style warm pot", which mostly comprises of cabbage, vermicelli, fish at the bottom, with soybean sprouts, winter bamboo shoots, shrimp, sauce meat, meatballs and so on. Finally, with "gold ingot" egg dumplings and green vegetables at the top, "Suzhou-style warm pot" has become the most suitable meal for cold winter.

Gardens are the city card of Suzhou. Even in cold winter, the winter plum in the garden is full of fragrance. If there is another snow, it will be the most elegant place in Suzhou.

In Humble Administrator's Garden, Canglang Pavilion and Lion Forest, which are listed as World Cultural Heritage, blossoms are not so white as winter snow; in fragrance snow can't match plum blossoms when they blow. Appreciating the plum in the snow is even more poetic.

The Year of the Tiger is coming, and the flavor of Suzhou is still reflected in the Taohuawu New Year Paintings. As a national intangible cultural heritage, it is not only dazzling in color and exquisite in composition, but also in the style of comic strip story. At present, at the Taohuawu Woodcut Painting House in Suzhou, craftsmen are busy printing zodiac pictures of the Year of the Tiger.

In Wuxi, another corner of Lake Taihu, Sunac Snow World has introduced the ski resort into a bustling shopping mall, and more than 20 large-scale refrigeration equipment have turned it into a snow-covered world in white, transplanting Nordic ice and snow resorts to the south of the Yangtze River in China, allowing more families to participate in winter sports as easily as shopping in the mall.

After a sweltering skiing, visitors can soak in the warm hot spring to relieve the fatigue of skiing. In Wuxi Yixing Futao Hot Spring Hotel, visitors can enjoy the beautiful scenery of Yangxian Lake while soaking in the hot spring. The hotel is only 6 kilometers away from the famous Yixing Bamboo Sea Scenic Spot in Wuxi. It spans Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Anhui provinces with an area of about 15,000 hectares. Bamboo is evergreen all the year round, and the bamboo sea after snow is green and white, full of artistic conception.

Snowflakes cover the ice and snow sites in Jiangsu with a "silver suit"; the hot pot is steaming, and the smell goes straight to the nostrils; the white smoke curls up and the hot springs are full of joy. With the coming of the Winter Olympic Games and the love of ice and snow, welcome to open another kind of "Charm of Jiangsu" in more ways.

