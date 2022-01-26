Citizen to acquire harbor, enhancing mobile safety offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizen, the number one mobile safety app, announced today that it will acquire disaster preparedness technology firm harbor , in a deal that is set to expand the product offerings of Citizen for its rapidly growing base of 10 million users.

"Transforming public safety is a massive undertaking and requires an incredible team and set of products to accelerate our mission globally. We're excited with this acquisition of harbor, along with their technology, products and team," said Citizen Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Frame. "This is a great combination of forces."

Since launching in 2016, Citizen has built a safety network in over 60 cities in the United States unlike any other. Citizen freely provides users with real-time, verified community-oriented alerts, keeping millions informed of what's happening around them, empowered to avoid nearby threats and connected with a safety network that works to keep them safe. In cities like New York and Los Angeles, one in every three people have the app on their phone.

In August of last year, Citizen launched Protect , an on-demand, mobile protection service with live agents available 24/7 that can offer personalized support based on your safety needs. Harbor CEO Dan Kessler is joining Citizen as Chief Business Officer to support the company's continued product evolution. "I couldn't be happier for our team to join Citizen and its mission to make your world a safer place," said Kessler. "There's so much we will do together to continue building our new technology category around mobile safety."

About Citizen

Citizen is the number one mobile safety app, making your world a safer place. The Company and its safety network of more than 10 million users are driven by the core belief that no one should feel unsafe, and everyone should feel more connected, informed, and in control of their personal safety.

Every day, Citizen delivers over 20 million verified and real-time safety alerts in over 60 cities across the United States. From fires, to missing children or crimes in progress, Citizen offers active safety information on what's happening around you, empowers you to avoid nearby threats and connects you with resources and a safety network unlike any other.

Citizen is backed by Sequoia Capital, 8VC, Founders Fund, Goodwater Capital, and Greycroft and has raised tens of millions in venture capital funding.

About harbor

harbor is a platform for helping people, families and communities be more ready and resilient in the face of disruption, through data-driven, hyper-personalized risk management tools, and step-by-step plans that make disaster preparedness easy and accessible. harbor was incubated by NYC-based venture studio 25Madison LLC. Learn more at helloharbor.com

