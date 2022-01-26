Award-Winning Yampa Valley Broker Kathryn Pedersen Joins Forces with CrossCountry Mortgage

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathryn Pedersen, Yampa Valley's top-rated mortgage broker, has joined forces with national lender CrossCountry Mortgage to offer area residents an even wider range of lending solutions and a faster, more convenient loan approval process. Pedersen is the Originating Branch Manager for the CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) office in the Fox Creek Business Park, 169 Hilltop Parkway, Suite 206B, in Steamboat Springs.

"It's no secret why Kathryn and her team have won so many awards over the years – they are exceptionally skilled at helping clients get the best rates and best overall lending solutions for their unique needs," said CCM Founder and CEO Ron Leonhardt Jr. CCM is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing retail mortgage lenders, with nearly 550 branches across all 50 states.

Pedersen, who has served the needs of Yampa Valley borrowers for more than two decades, has ranked among the top 1% of U.S. mortgage originators for five consecutive years. Additionally, she has been voted "Best of the Boat" mortgage lender in each of the past nine years by readers of The Steamboat Pilot and Today. Prior to joining CCM, Pedersen was with Bay Equity Home Loans.

"CrossCountry Mortgage's culture, entrepreneurial spirit and focus on providing a best-in-class client experience made this the right choice my clients and my career," said Pedersen. "CCM offers an extremely wide range of loan products and streamlined processes that complement the high levels of service we provide to every client."

Pedersen and her family have resided in Routt Country for more than 20 years. She is heavily involved in the Yampa Valley Community Foundation and other local organizations and civic and charitable activities.

For more information, visit www.crosscountrymortgage.com/kathryn-pedersen, call 970-208-8374, or email kathryn.pedersen@myccmortgage.com.

CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE, LLC is a top 10 retail mortgage lender in America, founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr. The company has more than 6,000 employees and licenses in all 50 states. A direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, CCM offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. CrossCountry Mortgage is on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and a recipient of several other local and national awards for sales and growth. For more information, please visit crosscountrymortgage.com.

