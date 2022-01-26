Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Cash Dividend To $0.51 Per Share

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) announced that its Board of Directors declared a fifty one cents ($0.51) per share quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock, a $0.03 increase over the prior quarter's dividend. The dividend will be payable on March 18, 2022 to Stockholders of Record as of March 4, 2022.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact:

Ray Iardella

VP – Investor Relations

630-285-3661/ray_iardella@ajg.com

View original content:

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.