Hawaiian Holdings Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

HONOLULU, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) (the "Company"), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. ("Hawaiian"), today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 - Key Financial Metrics



GAAP

YoY Change

Adjusted

YoY Change Net Income (Loss)

($92.6M)

+$70.0M

($70.3M)

+$102.5M Diluted EPS

($1.81)

+$1.69

($1.37)

+$2.34 Pre-tax Margin

(24.1)%

+128.7 pts.

(18.4)%

+126.8 pts.



Full Year 2021 - Key Financial Metrics



GAAP

YoY Change

Adjusted

YoY Change Net Income (Loss)

($144.8M)

+$366.2M

($383.4M)

+$167.5M Diluted EPS

($2.85)

+$8.23

($7.55)

+$4.41 Pre-tax Margin

(11.6)%

+71.3 pts.

(30.5)%

+56.7 pts.

"Throughout 2021 the Hawaiian Airlines team has executed a remarkable recovery from the depths of the pandemic. Demand for leisure travel remains resilient as evidenced by strong domestic travel volumes to Hawaiʻi, and the building blocks continue to fall into place for a recovery of international demand in 2022," said Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO. "I am energized every day by the outstanding contributions of my colleagues throughout Hawaiian who have positioned us for a bright future."

Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables.

Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2021

The Company reported total revenue of $494.7 million, down 30% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, on 19% lower capacity.

The Company reported total operating expenses of $566.1 million, and adjusted operating expenses of $443.4 million.

The Company reported EBITDA of ($58.9) million and adjusted EBITDA of ($30.7) million.

Full Year 2021

For the full year of 2021, the Company reported total revenue of $1.6 billion, down 44% compared to the full year of 2019, on 29% lower capacity.

The Company reported total operating expenses of $1.7 billion, and adjusted operating expenses of $1.6 billion.

The Company reported EBITDA of $63.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of ($238.7) million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2021 the Company had:

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.7 billion

Outstanding debt and finance lease obligations of $1.9 billion

Air traffic liability of $631.2 million

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $2.0 billion in liquidity, including its undrawn $235 million revolving credit facility.

2021 Highlights

Routes and scheduled services

Launched four new routes with nonstop flights from Honolulu to Austin , Orlando , and Ontario and from Maui to Long Beach

Resumed certain international flights, between Hawaiʻi and French Polynesia , American Samoa , and Sydney, Australia

Participated in the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and deployed two wide-body aircraft to transport over 3,000 Afghan refugees between U.S. military bases

Guest experience

Eliminated change fees and announced no expiration of HawaiianMiles rewards

Opened new airside concourse in Honolulu (HNL) and moved to a new terminal in Los Angeles (LAX) offering improved experiences for our guests and employees

Announced intent to implement the Amadeus Altea software suite

Participated in the State of Hawaiʻi's preclearance program to expedite guests through the State's COVID-19 arrival protocols

Fleet and financing

Extended leases for two A330-200 aircraft and amended leases for two other A330-200 aircraft, reducing monthly rent payments

Raised a total of $1.6 billion in capital through a loyalty program financing, an at-the-market equity offering of common stock and participation in federal Payroll Support Programs

Repaid approximately $440.9 million in future debt obligations

Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance

Participated in the International Air Transport Association Annual General Meeting, and furthered the Company's commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

Published second annual Corporate Kuleana Report outlining progress in advancing various environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives

Pledged to offset emissions from international flights above 2019 levels in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organization's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA)

First Quarter 2022 Outlook

The table below summarizes the Company's expectations for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 expressed as an expected percentage change compared to the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Item

First Quarter 2022

Guidance

GAAP Equivalent

GAAP First Quarter

2022 Guidance ASMs

Down 10% to 13%







Total Revenue

Down 31% to 35%







Costs per ASM, excluding fuel and

non-recurring items (a)

Up 10% to 13%

Costs per ASM (a)

Up 11.7% to 14.2% Gallons of Jet Fuel Consumed

Down 18% to 21%







Fuel Price per Gallon (b)

$2.53







Adjusted EBITDA (c)

$(150) million to $(90) million

Net Income (c)



Effective Tax Rate

~21%









Full Year 2022 Outlook

The Company is providing an update to its outlook for the full year 2022 based on changes since its prior outlook filed on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 13, 2021. The table below summarizes the Company's expectations for the full year ending December 31, 2022 expressed as an expected percentage change compared to the results for the year ended December 31, 2019. Costs per ASM excludes any adjustments for labor agreements that are currently amendable or become amendable in 2022.

Item

Updated

Guidance

Prior Guidance

GAAP Equivalent,

Updated

Guidance

GAAP Equivalent,

Prior Guidance ASMs

Down 3% to up 1%

Flat to up 4%







Costs per ASM excluding fuel and

non-recurring items (a)

Up 3.5% to 7.5%

Up 2% to 6%

Cost per ASM (a)

Up 5.8% to 9.0%

Cost per ASM (a)

Up 1.5% to 5.5% Gallons of Jet Fuel Consumed

Down 4.5% to 8.5%

Up 0.5% to down 3.5%







Fuel Price per Gallon (b)

$2.42

$2.09







Capital Expenditures

$105M To $125M

$365M to $385M









The Company's estimates for its costs per ASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 and full year ending December 31, 2022, exclude any cost assumptions for the tentative agreements reached with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM). When the agreement with the IAM is ratified, the Company expects a 1 to 1.5 point increase in its costs per ASM excluding fuel and non-recurring for the full year ending December 31, 2022 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2019.

(a) See Table under "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of GAAP costs per ASM to costs per ASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items. (b) Fuel Price per Gallon estimates are based on the January 20, 2022 fuel forward curve. (c) The Company is not providing a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as it is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain special and non-recurring charges, which could have a significant impact on the GAAP measure.

Statistical information, as well as a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables.

Investor Conference Call

Hawaiian Holdings' quarterly and full year earnings conference call is scheduled to begin today (January 25, 2022) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (USA). The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Investors may listen to the live audio webcast on the investor relations section of the Company's website at HawaiianAirlines.com . For those who are not available for the live webcast, the call will be archived and available for 90 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 17 years (2004-2020) reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation and was named the #1 U.S. airline by Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers Choice Awards. Consumer surveys by Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 93rd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Japan, South Korea, Sydney, and Tahiti. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian's Auckland flights remain suspended.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the Company's current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's positioning for the upcoming year; the Company's ability, timing and progress in rebuilding its business from the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic; the timing of recovery of international demand for air travel; the Company's future emissions and other environmental commitments; the Company's outlook for the first fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2022; and statements as to other matters that do not relate strictly to historical facts or statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," variations of such words, and similar expressions are also intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are and will be subject to many risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the continuing and developing effects of the spread of COVID-19 on the Company's business operations and financial condition; whether the Company's cost-cutting plans related to the COVID-19 pandemic will be effective or sufficient; the duration of government-mandated and other restrictions on travel; the full effect that the quarantine, restrictions on travel and other measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 will have on demand for air travel in the markets in which the Company operates; fluctuations and the extent of declining demand for air transportation in the markets in which the Company operates; the Company's dependence on the tourism industry; the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash and manage its available cash; the Company's ability to accurately forecast economic volatility; macroeconomic developments; political developments; the price and availability of aircraft fuel; labor negotiations; supply chain constraints; regulatory determinations and related developments; competitive pressures, including the impact of industry capacity between North America and Hawai'i and interisland; changes in the Company's future capital needs; and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

The risks, uncertainties and assumptions referred to above that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements also include the risks, uncertainties and assumptions discussed from time to time in the Company's other public filings and public announcements, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

Table 1. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change



(in thousands, except per share data) Operating Revenue:























Passenger

$ 423,118

$ 91,791

361.0 %

$ 1,370,902

$ 664,799

106.2 % Other

71,620

57,892

23.7 %

225,682

180,014

25.4 % Total

494,738

149,683

230.5 %

1,596,584

844,813

89.0 % Operating Expenses:























Wages and benefits

186,759

149,833

24.6 %

698,101

628,558

11.1 % Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

122,642

26,338

365.6 %

363,003

161,363

125.0 % Aircraft rent

25,276

26,770

(5.6) %

109,476

103,890

5.4 % Maintenance materials and repairs

50,632

28,504

77.6 %

170,048

121,571

39.9 % Aircraft and passenger servicing

31,779

11,557

175.0 %

105,675

58,016

82.1 % Commissions and other selling

22,869

11,453

99.7 %

72,512

46,297

56.6 % Depreciation and amortization

33,931

36,149

(6.1) %

138,299

151,665

(8.8) % Other rentals and landing fees

33,351

16,209

105.8 %

116,772

73,808

58.2 % Purchased services

27,984

22,044

26.9 %

103,213

99,050

4.2 % Special items

—

5,704

(100.0) %

8,983

184,111

(95.1) % Government grant recognition

—

—

— %

(320,645)

(240,648)

33.2 % Other

30,857

24,600

25.4 %

113,711

104,743

8.6 % Total

566,080

359,161

57.6 %

1,679,148

1,492,424

12.5 % Operating Loss

(71,342)

(209,478)

(65.9) %

(82,564)

(647,611)

(87.3) % Nonoperating Income (Expense):























Other nonoperating special items

—

1,329





—

(5,682)



Interest expense and amortization of debt

discounts and issuance costs

(26,526)

(13,827)





(110,431)

(40,439)



Interest income

3,942

1,003





8,603

8,731



Capitalized interest

1,017

653





3,357

3,236



Other components of net periodic benefit cost

623

711





3,566

1,300



Gains (losses) on fuel derivatives

—

3





217

(6,930)



Loss on extinguishment of debt

(34,895)

—





(38,889)

—



Other, net

7,807

(9,153)





30,818

(12,657)



Total

(48,032)

(19,281)





(102,759)

(52,441)



Loss Before Income Taxes

(119,374)

(228,759)





(185,323)

(700,052)



Income tax benefit

(26,800)

(66,199)





(40,550)

(189,117)



Net Loss

$ (92,574)

$ (162,560)





$ (144,773)

$ (510,935)



Net Loss Per Common Stock Share:























Basic

$ (1.81)

$ (3.50)





$ (2.85)

$ (11.08)



Diluted

$ (1.81)

$ (3.50)





$ (2.85)

$ (11.08)



Weighted Average Number of Common

Stock Shares Outstanding:























Basic

51,213

46,458





50,769

46,100



Diluted

51,213

46,458





50,769

46,100



Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share

$ —

$ —





$ —

$ 0.12





Table 2. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Selected Statistical Data (in thousands, except as otherwise indicated) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change



(in thousands, except as otherwise indicated) Scheduled Operations (a) :























Revenue passengers flown

2,003

480

317.3 %

6,515

3,353

94.3 % Revenue passenger miles (RPM)

2,979,836

569,608

423.1 %

9,979,848

4,558,045

119.0 % Available seat miles (ASM)

4,210,079

1,431,771

194.0 %

14,411,410

7,527,383

91.5 % Passenger revenue per RPM (Yield)

14.20 ¢

16.11 ¢

(11.9) %

13.74 ¢

14.59 ¢

(5.8) % Passenger load factor (RPM/ASM)

70.8 %

39.8 %

31.0 pt.

69.2 %

60.6 %

8.6 pt. Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM)

10.05 ¢

6.41 ¢

56.8 %

9.51 ¢

8.83 ¢

7.7 % Total Operations (a) :























Revenue passengers flown

2,011

485

314.6 %

6,543

3,362

94.6 % RPM

2,997,208

580,977

415.9 %

10,054,062

4,576,623

119.7 % ASM

4,237,388

1,453,062

191.6 %

14,535,425

7,560,486

92.3 % Passenger load factor (RPM/ASM)

70.7 %

40.0 %

30.7 pt.

69.2 %

60.5 %

8.7 pt. Operating revenue per ASM (RASM)

11.68 ¢

10.30 ¢

13.4 %

10.98 ¢

11.17 ¢

(1.7) % Operating cost per ASM (CASM)

13.36 ¢

24.72 ¢

(46.0) %

11.55 ¢

19.74 ¢

(41.5) % CASM excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring

items (b)

10.46 ¢

22.51 ¢

(53.5) %

11.20 ¢

18.35 ¢

(39.0) % Aircraft fuel expense per ASM (c)

2.90 ¢

1.82 ¢

59.3 %

2.50 ¢

2.13 ¢

17.4 % Revenue block hours operated

45,175

10,968

311.9 %

157,236

82,711

90.1 % Gallons of jet fuel consumed

52,507

21,250

147.1 %

179,494

106,225

69.0 % Average cost per gallon of jet fuel (actual) (c)

$ 2.34

$ 1.24

88.7 %

$ 2.02

$ 1.52

32.9 % Economic fuel cost per gallon (c)(d)

$ 2.34

$ 1.29

81.4 %

$ 2.02

$ 1.60

26.3 %





(a) Includes the operations of the Company's contract carrier under a capacity purchase agreement, which was terminated in the first half of 2021. Total Operations includes both scheduled and chartered operations. (b) See Table 4 for a reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to operating expenses excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items. (c) Includes applicable taxes and fees. (d) See Table 3 for a reconciliation of GAAP fuel costs to economic fuel costs.

Table 3.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

Economic Fuel Expense

(in thousands, except per-gallon amounts) (unaudited)

The Company believes that economic fuel expense is a good measure of the effect of fuel prices on its business as it most closely approximates the net cash outflow associated with the purchase of fuel for its operations in a period. The Company defines economic fuel expense as GAAP fuel expense plus losses/(gains) realized through actual cash (receipts)/payments received from or paid to hedge counterparties for fuel hedge derivative contracts settled during the period.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change



(in thousands, except per-gallon amounts) Aircraft fuel expense, including taxes and

delivery

$ 122,642

$ 26,338

365.6 %

$ 363,003

$ 161,363

125.0 % Realized losses on settlement of fuel

derivative instruments

—

1,137

(100.0) %

165

9,035

(98.2) % Economic fuel expense

$ 122,642

$ 27,475

346.4 %

$ 363,168

$ 170,398

113.1 % Fuel gallons consumed

52,507

21,250

147.1 %

179,494

106,225

69.0 % Economic fuel costs per gallon

$ 2.34

$ 1.29

81.4 %

$ 2.02

$ 1.60

26.3 %

Table 4.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (unaudited)

The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income (loss), adjusted operating expenses, adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share (EPS), CASM, PRASM, RASM, Passenger Revenue per RPM, Adjusted EBITDA, and pre-tax margin. Pursuant to Regulation G, the Company has included the following reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. The adjustments are described below:

During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 , the effective tax rate included a tax benefit of $15.9 million and $45.4 million , respectively, resulting from the rate differential between the prevailing tax rate of 21% during the years that generated net operating losses and the previous tax rate of 35% that was in effect during the years to which net operating losses were carried back as a result of the enactment of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 , the Company recognized $320.6 million and $240.6 million , respectively, in contra-expense related to grant proceeds under the federal Payroll Support Programs (Government grant recognition). The grant proceeds were recognized in proportion to estimated wages and benefits expense over the period to which the Payroll Support Programs relate.

Loss on extinguishment of debt is excluded to allow investors to better analyze our core operational performance and more readily compare our results to other airlines in the periods presented below.

Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts, net of tax, are based on market prices for open contracts as of the end of the reporting period, and include the unrealized amounts of fuel derivatives (not designated as hedges) that will settle in future periods and the reversal of prior period unrealized amounts.

Changes in fair value of foreign currency derivative contracts, net of tax, are based on market prices for open contracts as of the end of the reporting period, including the unrealized amounts of foreign currency derivatives (not designated as hedges) that will settle in future periods and the reversal of prior period unrealized amounts.

Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt is based on fluctuation in exchange rates and the measurement of foreign-denominated debt to our functional currency.

The Company recorded the following as special items:

The Company believes that adjusting for the impact of an effective tax rate differential, the receipt of grant proceeds, changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts and foreign currency derivative contracts, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, special items, and the sale of aircraft and aircraft equipment helps investors better analyze the Company's operational performance and compare its results to other airlines in the periods presented.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



Total

Diluted Per Share

Total

Diluted Per Share

Total

Diluted Per Share

Total

Diluted Per Share



(in thousands, except per share data) GAAP net income (loss), as reported

$ (92,574)

$ (1.81)

$ (162,560)

$ (3.50)

$ (144,773)

$ (2.85)

$ (510,935)

$ (11.08) Adjusted for:































CARES Act - carryback of additional NOLs

—

—

(15,879)

(0.34)

—

—

(45,416)

(0.99) Government grant recognition

—

—

—

—

(320,645)

(6.32)

(240,648)

(5.22) Loss on extinguishment of debt

34,895

0.68

—

—

38,889

0.77

—

— Changes in fair value of fuel derivative instruments

—

—

(1,140)

(0.02)

(382)

(0.01)

(2,105)

(0.05) Unrealized loss (gain) on non-designated foreign

exchange positions

—

—

904

0.02

(1,352)

(0.03)

1,327

0.03 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt

(6,697)

(0.13)

7,218

0.16

(27,593)

(0.54)

14,759

0.32 Special items

—

—

5,704

0.12

8,983

0.18

184,111

3.99 Nonoperating special items

—

—

(1,329)

(0.03)

—

—

5,682

0.12 Tax effect of adjustments

(5,922)

(0.11)

(5,765)

(0.12)

63,441

1.25

42,252

0.92 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$ (70,298)

$ (1.37)

$ (172,847)

$ (3.71)

$ (383,432)

$ (7.55)

$ (550,973)

$ (11.96)





Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(in thousands) Loss Before Income Taxes

$ (119,374)

$ (228,759)

$ (185,323)

$ (700,052) Adjusted for:















Government grant recognition

—

—

(320,645)

(240,648) Loss on extinguishment of debt

34,895

—

38,889

— Changes in fair value of fuel derivative instruments

—

(1,140)

(382)

(2,105) Unrealized loss (gain) on non-designated foreign

exchange positions

—

904

(1,352)

1,327 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt

(6,697)

7,218

(27,593)

14,759 Special items

—

5,704

8,983

184,111 Nonoperating special items

—

(1,329)

—

5,682 Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

$ (91,176)

$ (217,402)

$ (487,423)

$ (736,926)





Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net Income (Loss) before Taxes

$ (119,374)

$ (228,759)

$ (185,323)

$ (700,052) Depreciation & Amortization

33,931

36,149

138,299

151,665 Interest and amortization of debt

(26,526)

(13,827)

(110,431)

(40,439) EBITDA, as reported

(58,917)

(178,783)

63,407

(507,948) Adjusted for:















Government grant recognition

—

—

(320,645)

(240,648) Loss on extinguishment of debt

34,895

—

38,889

— Changes in fair value of fuel derivative instruments

—

(1,140)

(382)

(2,105) Unrealized loss (gain) on non-designated foreign

exchange positions

—

904

(1,352)

1,327 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt

(6,697)

7,218

(27,593)

14,759 Special items

—

5,704

8,983

184,111 Nonoperating special items

—

(1,329)

—

5,682 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (30,719)

$ (167,426)

$ (238,693)

$ (544,822)

Operating Costs per Available Seat Mile (CASM)

The Company has separately listed in the table below its fuel costs per ASM and non-GAAP unit costs, excluding fuel and non-recurring items. These amounts are included in CASM, but for internal purposes the Company consistently uses cost metrics that exclude fuel and non-recurring items (if applicable) to measure and monitor its costs.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(in thousands, except CASM data) GAAP operating expenses

$ 566,080

$ 359,161

$ 1,679,148

$ 1,492,424 Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(122,642)

(26,338)

(363,003)

(161,363) Government grant recognition

—

—

320,645

240,648 Special items

—

(5,704)

(8,983)

(184,111) Adjusted operating expenses

$ 443,438

$ 327,119

$ 1,627,807

$ 1,387,598 Available Seat Miles

4,237,388

1,453,062

14,535,425

7,560,486 CASM—GAAP

13.36 ¢

24.72 ¢

11.55 ¢

19.74 ¢ Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(2.90)

(1.82)

(2.50)

(2.13) Government grant recognition

—

—

2.21

3.18 Special items

—

(0.39)

(0.06)

(2.44) Adjusted CASM

10.46 ¢

22.51 ¢

11.20 ¢

18.35 ¢





Estimated three months ending

March 31, 2022

Estimated twelve months ending

December 31, 2022



(in thousands, except CASM data) GAAP operating expenses

$ 587,250 - $ 620,880

$ 2,570,551 - $ 2,757,418 Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(128,958) - (133,855)

(597,863) - (623,999) Adjusted operating expenses

$ 458,293 - $ 487,026

$ 1,972,688 - $ 2,133,419 Available seat miles

4,221,171 - 4,366,729

19,978,810 - 20,802,678 CASM - GAAP

13.91 ¢ - 14.22 ¢

12.87 ¢ - 13.26 ¢ Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(3.06) - (3.07)

(2.99) - (3.00) Adjusted CASM

10.86 ¢ - 11.15 ¢

9.87 ¢ - 10.26 ¢

Pre-tax margin

The Company excludes unrealized (gains) losses from fuel derivative contracts and foreign debt, losses on the sale of aircraft and non-recurring items from pre-tax margin for the same reasons as described above.





Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Pre-Tax Margin, as reported

(24.1) %

(152.8) %

(11.6) %

(82.9) % Adjusted for:















Government grant recognition

—

—

(20.1)

(28.5) Changes in fair value of fuel derivative instruments

—

(0.7)

—

(0.2) Unrealized loss (gain) on non-designated foreign

exchange positions

—

0.6

(0.1)

0.2 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt

(1.4)

4.8

(1.7)

1.7 Special items

—

3.8

0.6

21.8 Nonoperating special items

—

(0.9)

—

0.7 Adjusted Pre-Tax Margin

(18.4) %

(145.2) %

(30.5) %

(87.2) %

