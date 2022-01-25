"The 12th Spring Festival Book Exposition" Conducted During the Spring Festival

BEIJING, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the spring festival of 2022 is approaching, the 12th Spring Festival Book Exposition undertaken by CNPIEC has been held successively among the Chinese bookstores in nearly 20 countries and regions, including the U.S., Canada, Britain, France, Singapore, Malaysia and Tunisia. The book exposition provides a great assortment of the latest Chinese-language books to overseas Chinese and foreigners reading Chinese-language books.

The opening ceremony of the 12th Spring Festival Book Exposition was held in Beijing on January 20, 2022. With the theme of "Reading China", the ceremony invited the participation of 111 overseas Chinese bookstores around the world, as well as domestic publishers, overseas Sinologists, writers from both home and abroad, experts, scholars and the "Gen-Z" from France. Through cloud communication activities, the participants celebrated the Chinese new year and welcomed the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

A total of 65 well-known domestic publishers participated in the 12th Spring Festival Book Exposition, including People's Publishing House, People's Literature Publishing House, The Commercial Press, Beijing Language and Culture University Press, Foreign Language Teaching and Research Press, and China Intercontinental Press.

The participation of these publishers greatly enhances the scope and enriches the variety of the books provided. In particular, the books themed with Winter Olympics are warmly received by overseas Chinese bookstores, such as Cool! Winter Sports and From Chamonix to Beijing: Centennial Winter Olympics.

As Chinese language is increasingly learned and used worldwide, the textbooks on learning Chinese are unanimously acclaimed by all Chinese bookstores participating in the book exposition. These books provide great convenience to the children of overseas Chinese and other overseas learners of Chinese.

As the book exposition coincides with the spring festival of 2022, CNPIEC presents overseas Chinese bookstores with creative cultural products having distinctive Chinese characteristics, such as calendars, brush pens, the paper bearing the Chinese character "happiness", and decorative Chinese knots.

These products enrich the selection of exhibits, set off the atmosphere of the spring festival, attract more overseas readers, and win unanimous acclaim from overseas Chinese bookstores.

The Chinese bookstores participating in the 12th Spring Festival Book Exposition from the U.S., Canada and Tunisia, among others, include:

XINHUA BOOK STORE

101-10190 152A Street Surrey ,BC

V3R 1J SURREY

Canada

XIN HUA BOOKSTORE INC

7373A Convoy CT. San Diego

CA92111 USA

NIMING BOOKS INC

12417.Elliott Ave, El Monte.

Los Angeles, CA91732.

U.S.A. (US948)

Tel: (213)-249-2671

Enlighten Enterprise

1015 S. Nogales St., Ste # 133

Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Tel: 626-913-2481

Oriental knowledge publishing

Tunisia, Ben arousmourouj 6, place

droits de l'homme, Res. Yaakoub, N 7,

librairiesavoirsorientaux (maarifcharkiya).

For any Chinese bookstores willing to participate in the 12th Spring Festival Book Exposition or any readers willing to purchase Chinese-language books, please contact: content@cnpiec.com.cn

